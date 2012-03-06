Digital Gravel’s “Kobe Doom” T-Shirt

Playing with a facemask to protect his broken nose, Kobe Bryant has tearing it up. Showing no ill effects from the mask, Kobe’s stats from the last three games speak for themselves: 34 points, 54.3 percent from the field, 80.6 percent free-throw shooting, six rebounds and four assists all in just a little over 36 minutes a night.

The folks over at Bootleg have decided to showcase Kobe’s mask in a new light by creating the Kobe Doom T-Shirt:

According to Bootleg:

“We thought it was cool when the Mamba started rocking the plastic mask… but if it were up to us, he would bring the villainy in full Metal Face. You’ve heard of the Kobe Zoom? This here is the Kobe Doom.”

Dr. Doom would be proud to lend Kobe his mask.

You can pick the shirt up over at Digital Gravel for $24.

What do you think?

