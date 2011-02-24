Boston Breakup: Celtics Trade 3 More For A Pick And Cash

02.24.11 7 years ago 22 Comments

Danny Ainge definitely went to work today. Some may even say he went to town. After trading Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to Oklahoma City, he traded three more players – Marquis Daniels, Semih Erden and Luke Harangody – to clear roster spots. Here’s what went down:

1. The Celtics dealt Daniels to Sacramento for cash
2. The Celtics dealt Erden and Harangody to Cleveland for a 2013 second-round pick

What does this mean? Clearly the Celtics didn’t feel they could win a championship this year with their current squad. And with multiple players expecting to be bought outTroy Murphy, Jason Kapono, etc. – they must have felt they’d have a better chance to add pieces through the waiver wire or the D-League (see: Chris Johnson).

And then there’s always Antoine Walker.

What do you think? Who do the Celtics fill out the roster with?

