Boston Breakup: Celtics Trade 3 More For A Pick And Cash

Danny Ainge definitely went to work today. Some may even say he went to town. After trading Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to Oklahoma City, he traded three more players – Marquis Daniels, Semih Erden and Luke Harangody – to clear roster spots. Here’s what went down:
1. The Celtics dealt Daniels to Sacramento for cash
2. The Celtics dealt Erden and Harangody to Cleveland for a 2013 second-round pick
What does this mean? Clearly the Celtics didn’t feel they could win a championship this year with their current squad. And with multiple players expecting to be bought out – Troy Murphy, Jason Kapono, etc. – they must have felt they’d have a better chance to add pieces through the waiver wire or the D-League (see: Chris Johnson).
And then there’s always Antoine Walker.
What do you think? Who do the Celtics fill out the roster with?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Bring back Employee Number Ate !!!
I mean, Employee Number 8 !!!
looks like a set up for tmurph to boston
LOL some D league players are chompin at the bit right now and gotta be real excited at a possible call up provided they been doing well.
Still don’t understand getting rid of Robinson and your center, but we will see. They got something planned.
I am disappointed that the Celtics traded Luke Harangody. He is going to be a great player and Doc Rivers is too thick headed to see that.
Wow, Luke Harangody’s brother has internet access. see above post.
@Thats Whats Up…..lmfao
they’re the current number 1 seed in the east, what the heck are they thinking? starting 5 never lost a playoff series, a talented if oft-injured bench this year…i don’t know. i’m not a GM, so maybe i don’t know as much, but as a fan this is whack
This really makes me think Sheed will come back or the Celtics have their eyes on another P.J Brown type of player.
Dam i wanted my Heat to sign Troy Murphy if he is brought out but dis $hit right here has Troy Murphy to Boston written all over it. The Celtics have got to know something or have a deal in place with Murphy already because thats another big man.
@ Thats Whats Up “I be laughing my fanny off at that comeback!”
yo, i can see Boston doing that. they only had one real productive bench player and that was Davis…erden was tought i liked him but daniels, robinson and harangody werent having good years. the rookie they got is about to get some burn. Murphy is gonna be picked up and they have jeff green who could benefit behind KG. kristic is a career backup as well. so the lineup is still ok
rondo, allen, pierce, kg, shaw, oneal, davis, green, kristic and picking up mnurphy and a swing man
same old story. writing on the wall says “perk and shaq couldn’t co-exist”
Celtics about 2 flop
yep. sheed might be coming back.
[www.csnne.com]
In thinking more this is a rely on Shaq and just win this year move clearly. Still might throw in a D league player or Walker lol.
Thunder never should have given up JG.
I would’ve trade Green after that ugly ass fadeaway 3 with like 6 seconds left in the Spurs game.
Great pickup for Perk, depending on his health.
First off, Doc Rivers isn’t in charge of trades he’s just thehead coach, hence how the post says DANNY AINGE went to work.
I just don’t think the celtics can afford to pay all these players anyways. Yes they’re amazing, but think bout it now they end up making more profit since they wanna put in D League players or whatever
I can see the logic of the Kendrick trade but I actually think the second trade of erden and harangody might be bad given Boston’s makeup…if you think they could have won a ring this year.
Murphy is heading to beantown–got that Irish name and everthing. No big deal ditching these 3 scrubbies.
should have kept erden man. Ainge traded him for what, a second round pick…FFS, Celtics had a chance to win this year, and now it’s gone…
Celts traded these guys for cash and a 2nd round draft pick in 2013 and to Sacramento and Cleveland of all places. What a reality check for these players, they better start investing their money wisely or start hitting the weight room hard come Summer time.