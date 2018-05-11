Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are missing some major pieces while they make a run into the Eastern Conference Finals, as the absences of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving have constantly been mentioned throughout the playoffs.

The emergence of a solid rotation in Boston has proven those that thought the Celtics would be doomed without their pair of All-Stars wrong. But their success this year has been about much more than the Celtics’ stars, which could make it tough for them to go out and acquire one of the most interesting players to potentially the market: Kawhi Leonard.

Zach Lowe broke down for ESPN what’s made the Celtics so good this postseason, and a lot of it has to do with their versatility on defense and their ability to get big games out of Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart. It’s fascinating to see how the team has meshed together to overcome huge presences like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and the way they’ve done that makes Lowe hesitant to think a trade for Leonard to Boston this summer is coming.