Boston Celtics Ray Allen Tribute Video

01.28.13 6 years ago

There were a ton of story lines going on in Boston yesterday (a major one emerged during the game), one of which included a return to Boston for one of the greatest shooters in Celtics’ history. Check out the Ray Allen tribute video that the team ran on the jumbotron prior to the opening tip yesterday afternoon.

It’s a nice video, but it sounds like there is plenty of booing in the arena while it’s running. And I’m assuming that the team’s decision to run a Coldplay song during the video was a subtle dig at Ray. Not sure why you would do something like to someone you like…

CHECK OUT RAY ALLEN’S TOP 10 BEST GAME-WINNING DAGGERS

