Bradley Beal On He and John Wall: “We’re Definitely The Best Backcourt”

Washington Wizards star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal were cut from Team USA this summer, but apparently haven’t let that relative failure diminish their confidence. At media day yesterday, the 21 year-old Beal said he and Washington’s All-Star point guard are “definitely the best backcourt in the league.”

Via Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post:

“I think we’re definitely the best back court in the league,” Beal declared at his team’s Media Day at Verizon Center Monday. “Just in terms of what we’re capable of doing, the confidence that we have in that. At the same time we got to prove it.”

Wall and Beal certainly have a case.

Both enjoyed career-best seasons in 2013-2014, making two-way strides that suggest potential superstardom. One could even make the argument that Wall is already there. The development of his still streaky three-point shot led Wall to new heights last season, and his vision and playmaking flair continue to improve. Should Wall become more consistent from beyond the arc and exchange more long-two point jumpers for attacks to the rim, he’ll be among the most valuable offensive guards in basketball. And while he isn’t quite the All-Defense type performer on the other end at which his physical traits hint, Wall is at least well on his way to becoming it – full-time defensive engagement is the next step.

Wall’s strides were always expected; Beal’s were more surprising. It’s a foggy memory now, but there was a time during the first few months of Beal’s rookie season that he barely seemed an NBA player at all. He made considerable progress over the last half of 2012-2013, though, and kept on going once the ball tipped for last season. Beal was assisted on 51.3 percent of his two-point baskets in 2013-2014 after getting help on 64.4 percent of those makes the previous season, a sharp decline indicative of his growing comfort as a secondary playmaker. If there’s one offensive gripe with Beal, it’s that he doesn’t rely enough on the long-ball. The sharpshooter made 40.2 percent of three-point tries in his sophomore year, yet attempted fewer treys per field goal attempt than the season prior. Beal is the rare player capable of being a high-volume, high-efficiency three-point shooter; to reach his full and unique potential, he must begin to take advantage.

So Wall and Beal are already very good and only improving. Does that make them the league’s best backcourt? The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry and Klay Thompson certainly have an argument, and the Splash Brothers’ presence in Spain for Team USA lends it credence compared to the one for Wall and Beal. Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe of the Phoenix Suns deserve consideration, too, though Jeff Hornacek’s unique, go-go system makes it difficult to compare their value to other backcourt pairs in a vacuum.

Personally, we feel Beal has jumped the gun a bit. The singular brilliance of Curry is only bested or matched by Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook at point guard, and Thompson’s performance for the national team this summer was eye-opening. We give a slight edge to Golden State’s duo for now, but that could change any time. Wall and Beal aren’t only that good, but that young, too.

And second-best with a bullet is nothing at which to scoff, anyway.

Do you agree with Beal?

