It was another tough night for Bradley Beal and the Wizards on Wednesday, as they suffered their third straight loss, this time at the hands of the lowly Pelicans, who escaped with a 124-106 victory, giving Washington their seventh loss in their last 10 contests and ownership of the league’s worst record.

For Bradley Beal, it was another night of dubious distinctions, as the Wizards superstar remains the NBA leader in scoring at 34.4 points per game despite racking up the Ls, and with his 47-point explosion against New Orleans, passed Walt Bellamy for the most consecutive 40-point games (10) that ended in a loss.

Beal, who’s been the subject of persistent trade rumors since before the season, didn’t try to hide his frustration when speaking to reporters after the game. He had a blunt response for the poor reporter tasked with asking him the most obvious question about his mental state, yet Beal also appeared to use the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to the team.

Omg. Reporter: “Are you frustrated?” Bradley Beal: “Is the sky blue?” — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 28, 2021

Here is the single most important Bradley Beal quote from his postgame session today. Amidst all the trade talk, he said this: “It’s tough. We wanna win. I wanna win. This is why I stayed. I wanna win (here). I figure this is the place I can get it done.” — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 28, 2021

Outside of Beal’s Herculean efforts, little has gone right for the Wizards this season, and Beal didn’t even pretend to know the solution for how to repair things going forward as Washington tries to find a way to salvage as season that has quickly gone south.

Bradley Beal on how to solve the issues for the 3-11 Wizards: “I swear, if I had that answer, I think I would be a genius, probably. I think if we all had that answer, we’d all be blurting it out right now, but I don’t have that answer.” pic.twitter.com/rFMd03nLDY — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 28, 2021

And despite his comments, Beal will continue to be at the center of trade rumors until the March trade deadline, and it may not be his decision if the front office decides to seriously entertain the offers that are certain to start pouring in, given the rapidly deteriorating situation.