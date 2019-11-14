Brandon Ingram Is Taking Advantage Of A New Opportunity In New Orleans

Through 10 games this season, the New Orleans Pelicans look the part of a team that added nine new players to the roster, eight of whom have three years or fewer of NBA experience.

On paper, the Pelicans had the look of a promising young team, but with top overall pick Zion Williamson out and an awful lot of chemistry to build, they’ve stumbled out of the gates to a 2-8 record. Much of their slow start can be attributed to defensive woes, where they rank 28th in the league in efficiency as the group. Despite the individual pieces with pedigree on that end, they simply hasn’t gelled yet. Offensively, they’ve been fine as a team, but not good enough to overcome their issues in stopping other teams from scoring. However, within those struggles, there’s been one clear bright spot in Brandon Ingram.

The fourth-year man out of Duke was among the three players acquired in the Anthony Davis trade and is off to a sensational start to his Pelicans career. Ingram is averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in his nine games played to start the season — all of which would be career highs — and is doing so on a tremendously efficient 53.7/46.9/72.0 shooting split.

Much like Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker, a pair of young players finally finding success in new systems and under new coaches, Ingram appears to be finally be confident and comfortable. Ingram arrived in Los Angeles sandwiched between D’Angelo Russell and Lonzo Ball as the second of three-straight No. 2 overall picks, with immense pressure on all three to form the core that dragged the franchise out of its worst run in recent memory. (Russell, of course, was traded before he could play alongside Ball.) Then LeBron James arrived, and the conversation shifted from eventually turning it around to turning it around immediately, placing further pressure on the youngsters that remained on the team.

By the trade deadline, the wheels were coming off the Lakers, but Ingram, amidst all the noise, managed to put up a career-best season, signaling that he might be starting to come into his own. However, his season ended early when doctors discovered a blood clot in his shoulder, which was luckily treatable. As he told Michael Lee of The Athletic, that health scare only served as further motivation on the court.

“I was like, ‘F*ck, I was on a roll.’ I’ve got it going and this happens,” Ingram said of his initial reaction to the diagnosis. ”I’m a believer in faith and I just kept going. You got to go through something. There is always something on the other side. When I was out of playing basketball, I was miserable. I was like, ‘When I get back on the court, I’m going to take full advantage of it. It can be taken away, at any time.’”

He got that chance to return to the floor in New Orleans and has been true to his word, taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him. With Williamson out, the Pelicans have leaned on Ingram to be the primary scorer and he’s obliged, embracing Alvin Gentry’s up-tempo style and improving his shot selection.