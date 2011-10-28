Brandon Jennings Headlines Under Armour Basketball 3-City Tour

While we have much more coverage coming your way from Wednesday night’s exclusive event in New York City, we figured we’d bring you some good news first: Under Armour is going on tour. In an effort to bring basketball back to the fans, Brandon Jennings, Kemba Walker, Derrick Williams, and Greivis Vasquez will visit three cities along the I-95 Northeast corridor next month and play against three of the country’s top high school basketball programs.

At St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (Nov. 7), Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia (Nov. 9) and Lincoln High School in Brooklyn (Nov. 11), the UA athletes will play together on one team against each of the schools. While their fifth teammate hasn’t been announced it, it could be another NBA player or a lucky fan from the city.

As an extension of UA’s “Are You From HERE?” campaign, the tour is free and open to the public. And after each game, a local Foot Locker will host an autograph signing and Q&A session with the guys.

