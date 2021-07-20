Getty Image
Brandon Jennings Will Be In The Building For The Potential Full Circle Moment Of Bucks In Six

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will tipoff just after 9 p.m. ET in Milwaukee on Tuesday night as the Bucks look to close out the Suns and win their first championship since 1971. As is always the case in the NBA Finals, plenty of celebrities will be seated courtside for Game 6, including Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, and Gucci Mane, but Bucks luminaries from years past will also be there to see the potential coronation of Giannis Antetokounmpo and company as NBA champions.

Among that group is Brandon Jennings, who was once the young face of the Bucks, dropping 55 in a game as a rookie, and who may be best known for uttering the legendary prediction of “Bucks in 6,” when asked about how he felt Milwaukee would do in a series against the Big 3 Heat in 2013. That phrase immediately became a running joke on the internet, but it has steadily become an endearing rallying cry in Milwaukee, particularly after the Bucks fell behind 0-2 to the Suns, making Bucks in 6 the quickest they could possibly win the series.

During Game 3, as the Bucks ran away from the Suns, Jennings was watching at home and gave that rallying cry more life.

Now, Milwaukee is on the precipice of a title in a Game 6 and when Jennings inevitably pops up on the jumbotron in the Fiserv Forum to lead a Bucks in 6 chant, the place is going to erupt in a very cool full circle moment.

