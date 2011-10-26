Brandon Jennings & Nick Young Are Balling… On The Gridiron

Ever since Brandon Jennings brought us to a few of his flag football games on his signature video series, “Under The Armour,” we’ve been waiting to get an inside look. Here is it. Jennings took on Nick Young‘s team last week for two back-to-back games. First to 70 points wins (Our kind of games.). Jennings’ team got the Ws and is now sitting at 4-0. We will have more from Cassy Athena as the season goes along. For now, check out these photos. There are some great shots of Young’s hair, which seems to have a mind of its own.
