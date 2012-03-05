Brandon Jennings Presents “Under The Armour” – All-Star Weekend

#Video
03.05.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

“The harder you work during peace, the less you bleed during war.” Truer words were never spoken by Brandon Jennings, who recently missed out on his offseason vow to finally become an All-Star. Whether he was snubbed or not isn’t really the point. It’s how he responds. While his “Under The Armour” video series has drawn rave reviews, this is one of my favorite ones yet.

Where does Jennings rank among the best 10-15 PGs in the game?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBRANDON JENNINGSDimeMagUNDER ARMOURUnder The Armourvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP