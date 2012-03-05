Brandon Jennings Presents “Under The Armour” – All-Star Weekend

“The harder you work during peace, the less you bleed during war.” Truer words were never spoken by Brandon Jennings, who recently missed out on his offseason vow to finally become an All-Star. Whether he was snubbed or not isn’t really the point. It’s how he responds. While his “Under The Armour” video series has drawn rave reviews, this is one of my favorite ones yet.
Where does Jennings rank among the best 10-15 PGs in the game?
1a.deron 1b.cp3 1c.rose 4.nash 5.westbrook 6.rondo 7.tony parker 8.monta 9.steph curry 10.kyrie 11.john wall 12.tyreke 13.JENNINGS 14.lowry 15.lawson 16.kidd 17.calderon 18.lin 19.rubio 20.jrue
nobody else deserves a ranking.
Deron
CP3
Westbrook
Rose
Parker
Nash
Rondo
Billups
Irving
Conley
Lawson
M.Williams
Curry
Wall
A.Miller
Calderon
JENNINGS aint top 15 yet
Jennings is top 15 contrary to comments posted prior to mine billups is out and kyrie is ROY I would give him spot #8 and how about this Calderon over jennings not sure where or what he’s Been watching
What’s up with that big arse white chair?
@ j118: Calderon has been better than Jennings this year, to me. PAssing MUCH better, shooting MUCH better, running an offence better, etc etc