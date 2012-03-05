Brandon Jennings Presents “Under The Armour” – All-Star Weekend

“The harder you work during peace, the less you bleed during war.” Truer words were never spoken by Brandon Jennings, who recently missed out on his offseason vow to finally become an All-Star. Whether he was snubbed or not isn’t really the point. It’s how he responds. While his “Under The Armour” video series has drawn rave reviews, this is one of my favorite ones yet.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Where does Jennings rank among the best 10-15 PGs in the game?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.