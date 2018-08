The Pistons nearly came back from the dead to beat the Lakers in yesterday’s matinee. But while they didn’t get the win, Brandon Knight got the highlight, jamming all over Pau Gasol on a fast-break finish.

Are the Lakers better with Gasol in the starting lineup?

