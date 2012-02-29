Report: Brandon Roy Might Want Back In The NBA

Former All-Star and Trail Blazer Brandon Roy told EuroBasket today in an interview he wants to “leave the window open to returning to basketball.”
This comes about 10 weeks after Portland used its amnesty clause to allow Roy to retire in December after five years and three All-Star appearances. He was left, however, with knee pain that kept him seemingly unable to play.
After his interview, the keyword appears to be unable, not unwilling. In his comments, he says he’s working out slowly in Seattle and that keeping up with good friend and fellow Seattle native Jamal Crawford – whose roster spot was opened up by Roy’s retirement – has stoked the fire to play again.
“It’s hard being away from the game. Don’t be surprised if you see Brandon Roy make his way back to the court.”
Then there’s this nugget, that possibly the decision to retire wasn’t 100 percent his, nor totally because of his health.
According to sources close to the player, regardless of his knee problems, Roy’s decision to retire wasn’t all health related. “There’s something to it, but it’s not the right time for me to get into it right now,” Roy said. “I’ve been doing some treatment and I’m trying to leave the window open to returning to basketball.”
Doctors told him he might not be able to walk again, according to an Oregonian report in early December. The Oregonian‘s Jason Quick met with Roy later that week and wrote about his decision to step away. He said then:
“The more I would try to prepare to have this big comeback year, the worse my knees would continue to feel,” Roy said Thursday in his first public comments since July. “As we approached training camp, there was clicking in there, there was something in there really bothering me, and I was starting to feel like I would have to have another (surgery) just to help me get by day-to-day.”
He seems to be letting on he’s better than day-to-day. Without knowing how much of his retirement was his choosing or owner Paul Allen‘s, this opens up a wound for Portland. The Rose City fans are known league-wide as some of the most loyal toward its former heroes. Brandon Roy sits at the top of that list, even in his short time as a Blazer.
But the city has also been saddled with a self-defense mechanism after Greg Oden didn’t turn out right. They want to know things are done in the team offices with utmost care. New York? The Bobcats? We’re not that franchise. The implication he was forced out wouldn’t seem to sit right with Blazer fans as I know them, even if it was (at the time) the smart money decision.
If he comes back, and for another team, that could make Oden’s saga look downright easy for Portland’s fans to endure.
Where could you see Brandon Roy playing?
I want to see him in purple and gold! He’s one of my favorite players, and it would be a dream to see him with the Lakers.
This is honestly the strangest news for a Blazer fan to take in right now…
He needs to sit his a$$ down. Become a coach or something. It’s not worth the pain man. Trust me i know. My knee is just as bad (bone on bone/clicking) and I can’t imagine playing ball on it again. Roy is much taller than me and would be doing it for 82 games. He’s going to be disabled if he keeps f^cking around.
He should go see that doctor in Germany who did the magic on Kobe’s knee…
thanks for following up on this. b-roy is everything in portland. i remember when he announced his retirement people were like whoa! not many things can stir up emotion like basketball around here. i would love for him to come back even if it’s not for the trail blazers, just to see him play again would mean the world to me and im sure plenty of other people feel the same.
Roy is one of my fav players, at his best he was as good as Dwade. tough tough luck
If he becomes a shell of himself and is able to play, Id like to see him BACK in Portland with the Blazers.
Seriously, why go anywhere else?
he would be an emotional lift to the franchise even if he only plays garbage minutes in 16 games a year.
As for his overall well being, isnt Brandon like 27yrs old or something?..makes no sense to play professional ball at 27 and MESS up your body for the next 50yrs!
MIGHT want back?? He wanted back the second he announce retirement.
He’ll be back.
If he just wants to play, he should go to Phoenix. We’ve seen that medical staff do wonders for other players.
@three stacks
I can see him doing that. Phoenix’s training staff has a great track record. But i know the pain he’s in. Bone on bone ain’t no joke. I have no idea how Dejuan Blair is pulling it off. Maybe his isn’t as bad.
During the ASG they said Bynum was getting lubricants injected into his knees. Maybe thats something Roy needs to look into. Or go wherever Kobe went.
Come to Chicago if Portland not signing you Roy. We have a GREAT fanbase, a beautiful city and a great PG.