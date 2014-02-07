Breaking: Damian Lillard Talks Making NBA All-Star History By Competing In All Five Events

In the entire history of the NBA All-Star game, no player has ever competed in all five events during All-Star weekend. 2013 Rookie of the Year Damian Lillard will cross that off his growing list of accomplishments between February 14-16 in New Orleans, when he competes in all five events, including Sunday’s main event. He’ll be setting history when he takes the court as a reserve guard in the 2014 NBA All-Star Game. Lillard sat down to chat with Blazers play-by-play announcer Mike Barrett about competing in all five events his Blazers team that’s in the thick of a tough Western Conference playoff battle for the No. 1 seed.

You can see Lillard at the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge Friday night (previously the rookie-sophomore game), then the Taco Bell Skills Challenge (where he’s the defending champ), the Foot Locker Three-Point Contest, the Sprite Slam Dunk contest on what’s deemed State Farm Saturday night, and the All-Star game Sunday.

Dame says that at first he didn’t really want to do it, but he soon realized no one has done something like this before. Lillard feels he’s capable of competing for a chance to win in all five events, despite the odds.

Barrett also prods Lillard on the Dunk Contest invite since the star-studded cast makes it the hardest of the five events for him to win.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(video via portlandtrailblazers)

In which event should Lillard be the favorite?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.