Breaking News: Alvin Gentry Reportedly Out As Coach Of Phoenix Suns

UPDATE: Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic tweets the two sides “mutually agreed to part ways.”

Initially reported as a firing by Draft Express, Alvin Gentry is out as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix, which has been in a tailspin since the departure of Steve Nash, has struggled of late, winning just two of their last 15 games. Yet, their 13-28 record can’t totally be the fault of Gentry, considered one of the better coaches in the league, and a man who is beloved by almost all of his players.

It’s hard to win in the NBA when you don’t have a go-to guy, when your best player is probably Goran Dragic, and when you’re counting on players like Michael Beasley, Marcin Gortat and Shannon Brown to stay consistent. This team was flawed from the start.

Gentry leaves his post as Phoenix’s coach with a 335-370 overall record as a head coach. In 2010, he led the Suns to the Western Conference Finals and a 54-28 record.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the top candidates to become the Suns interim coach are assistants Elston Turner and Lindsey Hunter.

Was this the right move?

