Breaking News: Deron Williams Reportedly Has Agreement In Place With Team In Turkey

While many assume some role and bit players from the NBA will end up overseas during this lockout, will Deron Williams be the first real superstar to cross the ocean and take the plunge? There are reports he will.
NTV Spor in Turkey reports that Besiktas will bring Williams over this season, and give him an out clause should the lockout end.
This is the same club that signed Allen Iverson and BallinEurope is also reporting they will sign Atlanta’s Zaza Pachulia for next season.
The only problem with this? D-Will is still under contract. He’d have to gain clearance from the NBA or risk having his contract voided. In his position, without a clear future (will he stay with NJ? will he bolt?), why would he do this? Because of that, most are approaching these rumors with skepticism.
What do you think? Will D-Will actually play over there?
If he someone voids his contract wouldn’t tht just make him a free agent. The NBA needs more players to actually sign with teams overseas in order to force the owners’ hands.
Player A was made a restricted free agent but gets comparable money elsewhere. There is no financial loss for that player. It would be like forcing yourself into free agency
Owners arent going to void contracts of their A-list superstar moneymakers and make them free-agents.
They would void it if a player with an unwanted contract went overseas so owners could get out of their contracts.
I agree with F&F
the league may not have foreseen such an incredible bargaining tool, but only if the NBA teams are willing to void his contract.
If Deron was hurt and had 4 years and 60 mill coming the owners would be praying for him to go overseas so they could break the deal
Maybe Deron is using this move to get himself out of Newark. Besiktas has about as good a chance of winning a chip as the Nets!
When was the last time you heard of an nba team voiding a contract? Look at Gilbert Arenas…the Wiz could have voided that contract, which is one of the most grossly overpaid contracts in the league right now, yet they didn’t. It’s damn near impossible for a player to lose his money once he signs. Shit, Zo refused to show up to the Raptors, instead of telling him to go fuck himself, they paid him 10 fucking million dollars to go away!
shit yeah! see comments on espn. hoping i’ll see some overseas teams playing in september, loaded with nba stars…the tv rights for such games would be worth a lot, and might convince the owners to be a little less f’ing greedy.
oh, and michael beasley picked the perfect time for his pot bust, right? no NBA repercussions AT ALL, cos of lockout! Now, I’m NOT saying all those young basketball studs are gonna dabble in drugs this month, but when you KNOW you can get away with it, maybe for the first time, and last time, in years, it’s kind of tempting, isn’t it? COMBINE the two, and you’ve got NBA stars doing drugs and playing hoops overseas, waiting out the lockout…FAN-tastic!
what’s the worst case scenario here (besides injury)? The Nets void his deal and he reups a new max deal a year early? He becomes a FA in a really weak class? Even if he gets hurt, the Nets gave up the farm for him. I don’t see them voiding the deal if they have any interest in keeping him there long-term, which they clearly do.
Smart move IF he doesn’t get injured, he gets injured then he really screwed himself though being as young as he is it probably won’t hurt his market value.
Wonder if the flood gates open with this stuff, Lebron playing in China to peddle his goods?
Word on the street is Yao Ming matched Portland’s offer to Greg Oden so he can play for the Shanghai Sharks.
NOT INTENDED TO BE A FACTUAL STATEMENT
If I were the Bulls management, I’d seriously consider throwing money at Greg Oden for a short term. Combine his defensive ability with Thibs system and you’re looking at a DPOY for GO as long as he’s healthy. Also GO is a fairly decent offensive player who can finish around the basket. Rose needs that.
Players going overseas is going to happen, I would love to see the NBA lose players to overseas teams, especailly great players like Deron.
Find which owners are being difficult in the bargaining process and then the union counters with the star players from those teams signing with someone overseas.
@FnF
I like that idea.