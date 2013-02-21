Breaking News: J.J. Redick Traded To Milwaukee

Two players expected to be dealt before the deadline were Orlando’s J.J. Redick and Atlanta’s Josh Smith. At one point Thursday before the 3 p.m. deadline the two were in a proposed trade package for one another. Only Redick will be traded, however: The shooting guard will be traded to Milwaukee as part of a three-way deal between Orlando, Milwaukee and Charlotte.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo, the Bucks are sending to Orlando Doron Lamb, Tobias Harris and Beno Udrih. In return Gustavo Ayon and Ish Smith will be sent to Milwaukee.

Charlotte comes in by sending Hakim Warrick to Orlando in exchance for Josh McRoberts.

The Redick deal is part of a three-way trade with Charlotte. As @SpearsNBAYahoo reported, Hakim Warrick goes to Magic for Josh McRoberts. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 21, 2013

My quick take on Milwaukee’s new roster: The Bucks do have a corner-three threat now they didn’t have before in Redick, who could theoretically keep a defense spread out. That would allow Brandon Jennings and Monta Ellis a little more room to penetrate knowing the defense can’t pack in. One of the more interesting aspects however is the prospect of having shot-blocker Larry Sanders, forward Ekpe Udoh and new big man Ayon together (or more likely, two of those three together). That’s a big, rugged front line to match the frontcourts of its division rivals Chicago and Indiana among others.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.