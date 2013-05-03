Breaking News: LeBron James To Win His Fourth NBA MVP Award

According to an ESPN report, LeBron James will be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player this Sunday. In one of the worst-kept secrets of the past few years, LeBron will be winning the award for the fourth time in his career. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and Michael Jordan are the only players to win more, while Wilt Chamberlain also won four MVPs during his career. James, however, is the youngest to reach four.

We still don’t know the final voting tallies, the distance between James and the likely runner-up, Kevin Durant. But LeBron will be receiving the trophy in a presentation before Miami’s first second-round playoff game after averaging 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks a game during the regular season. He shot career-highs from the field (nearly 57 percent) and from deep (nearly 41 percent), while hitting a career-high mark in rebounds and averaging the fewest fouls (1.4 a game) and turnovers (3.0 a game) in his career.

James also recently finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting to Marc Gasol.

How many MVPs will LeBron win in his career?

