Michael Beasley Signs Contract With The Miami Heat

Michael Beasley has signed with the Miami Heat, the team has announced. After being released earlier this summer by Phoenix in a contract buy-out, the former No. 2 pick of Miami will be returning to South Beach for a non-guaranteed deal.

If Beasley makes the team, the contract will reportedly be worth $1.027 million.

The former Kansas State star played two seasons with the Heat to start his career before being traded away to clear room to sign the Big Three. In his second season with the team, he averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.