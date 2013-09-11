Michael Beasley Signs Contract With The Miami Heat

#Miami Heat
09.11.13 5 years ago

Michael Beasley has signed with the Miami Heat, the team has announced. After being released earlier this summer by Phoenix in a contract buy-out, the former No. 2 pick of Miami will be returning to South Beach for a non-guaranteed deal.

If Beasley makes the team, the contract will reportedly be worth $1.027 million.

The former Kansas State star played two seasons with the Heat to start his career before being traded away to clear room to sign the Big Three. In his second season with the team, he averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSDimeMagLatest NewsMIAMI HEATMICHAEL BEASLEY

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP