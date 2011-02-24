Breaking News: Nazr Mohammed Traded To Oklahoma City

After seeing Carmelo Anthony and Deron Williams move East, the Thunder are making moves to battle the Lakers and Spurs this year. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Thunder have added Nazr Mohammed from Charlotte in exchange for D.J. White and Mo Peterson. This comes just minutes after hearing that OKC traded for Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson.
With a frontcourt rotation of Serge Ibaka, Perkins and Mohammed, the Thunder now have the bodies to battle the elite teams of the West.
What do you think? Would you have made this trade?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
The Thunder got somewhat better but they’re still not ready to win the West.
they tryin’ to measure up to lakers, spurs and mavs obviously. really east teams tend to have 3 allstar compositions right now but west teams tryin’ to get smart by building a complete one from pg to center if that’s their plan.. wow…
OKC definitely got tougher.
It would have been addition by subtraction getting rid of Green and Nedad, but to get Perkins (if his knee holds up) and Nate if he can stay in control, and Nazr who is a big relief upgrade at center is fantastic. This will be an aggressive team foreshadowed last night in the second half.
If Perkins is healthy, OKC’s only hurtle now in the West is San Antonio. OKC is stacked and their fans are great–so nice home court advantage. Dallas is not better and Lakers aren’t either unless they step up big time in the playoffs (but they usually do).
they adresd their needs prety wel got biger and stronger green will b beter of in boston guided by veterans he isnt that great anyway
Nazr should be a solid back-up at center, not sure what Charlotte can produce out of White and an aging Mo Pete, looks like the Bobcats are already looking forward to rebuilding.