Breaking News: Nazr Mohammed Traded To Oklahoma City

After seeing Carmelo Anthony and Deron Williams move East, the Thunder are making moves to battle the Lakers and Spurs this year. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Thunder have added Nazr Mohammed from Charlotte in exchange for D.J. White and Mo Peterson. This comes just minutes after hearing that OKC traded for Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson.

With a frontcourt rotation of Serge Ibaka, Perkins and Mohammed, the Thunder now have the bodies to battle the elite teams of the West.

What do you think? Would you have made this trade?

