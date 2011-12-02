Breaking News: NBA Opening Day Schedule On Christmas

We’ve been hearing rumblings of this, but it’s finally here. Introducing the NBA’s Opening Day schedule on Christmas:

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 12 p.m. EST on TNT

Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 2:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers, 5 p.m. EST on ABC

Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

A special hour-long edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off will precede the season’s first game at 11 a.m. EST. As always, the show will feature Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, along with the TNT debut of Shaquille O’Neal.

It’s important to note that this five-game slate is contingent on a timely ratification of the new collective bargaining agreement. Because honestly, the NBA has no clue how long it could take.

The full 2011-12 66-game regular season and broadcast schedules will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

What game are you most excited to watch?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.