Breaking News: NBA Opening Day Schedule On Christmas

12.02.11

We’ve been hearing rumblings of this, but it’s finally here. Introducing the NBA’s Opening Day schedule on Christmas:

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 12 p.m. EST on TNT
Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 2:30 p.m. EST on ABC
Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers, 5 p.m. EST on ABC
Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

A special hour-long edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off will precede the season’s first game at 11 a.m. EST. As always, the show will feature Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, along with the TNT debut of Shaquille O’Neal.

It’s important to note that this five-game slate is contingent on a timely ratification of the new collective bargaining agreement. Because honestly, the NBA has no clue how long it could take.

The full 2011-12 66-game regular season and broadcast schedules will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

What game are you most excited to watch?

