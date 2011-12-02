Breaking News: NBA Opening Day Schedule On Christmas

We’ve been hearing rumblings of this, but it’s finally here. Introducing the NBA’s Opening Day schedule on Christmas:
Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 12 p.m. EST on TNT
Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 2:30 p.m. EST on ABC
Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers, 5 p.m. EST on ABC
Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
A special hour-long edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off will precede the season’s first game at 11 a.m. EST. As always, the show will feature Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, along with the TNT debut of Shaquille O’Neal.
It’s important to note that this five-game slate is contingent on a timely ratification of the new collective bargaining agreement. Because honestly, the NBA has no clue how long it could take.
The full 2011-12 66-game regular season and broadcast schedules will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. EST on NBA TV.
What game are you most excited to watch?
Great lineup. We’re back!
WE’RE BACCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK!!!!!
Damn, it’s been awhile since I thought about hoops. FEELS SO GOOD TO BE BACK.
Magic vs Thunder, yo. That will be PLATINUM right there.
Bring it on, Durant and Co.
Magic ALL DAY.
@QQ I’ve been saying on Twitter, for some reason I CANT WAIT for that game. Dwight (hopefully) vs. KD & Russ West in that crazy OKC environment will be fun.
@ Sean: The ‘Where Will Dwight Go’ movement is in full swing now, but until it actually happens, he’s still repping the white and blue. That game would be FIRE. The undisputed future legends at their positions going against each other. AS GOOD AS ANY CHRISTMAS GIFT OUT THERE.
It will be a real present if the NBA gave fans free tickets to these games!
i think im most excited to watch Boston play New York. since the knicks got handled so easily by the Celtics in last years playoffs im sure NY will come out and try to set the tone for the start of the season. and since its in the Ga-den i wouldnt be suprised if someone gets too hyped and a fight breaks loose.
Wow, SICK opening night!
The NBA tried its hardest to drive us all away, yet one look at the opening night schedule and how can I resist?
but from a player on player stand point im really waiting to see what Pau Gasol will do against the Bulls big men. after Pau crapped out in last years playoffs im sure he cant wait to redeem himself and prove not only to himself but to Kobe that he still got it.
after that i interested in watching what Durant will do against whoever defends him in Orlando. everyone has seen the countless highlights and 40pt games Durant put up during the lockout and if my number is called to defend him im doing everything in my ability to stop him from making this first game of the season look like a pick up game for him.
and lastly i have a strong feeling that we will see Lebron defending Dirk and how can you not love that…
Thats what I’m talking about, LETS GO HEAT!!
Mike Brown’s debut with the Lakers
Mark Jackson’s coaching debut with Golden State
LeBron and Rose’s improved post games
Kobe’s rehabbed knee
LeBron and Gasol looking to bounce back after playoff disappointments
Lotta things to watch for on opening day. I’m hype as hell
@panchitoooo don’t forget James Harden was killin it this summer too
GSW?????
wtf!?
lac vs. min!
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. EST ah save the Blake Griffin dessert for last. Nice one.
Blake Griffin!!!