Breaking News: Rasheed Wallace to Knicks About to be Official

Wow. All of the rumors of the past week about Rasheed Wallace working out at the Knicks practice facility and being engaged in contract talks with the team have culminated in this:

Our friend (and former Dime contributor) Jared Zwerling just tweeted the following:

“Source close to #Knicks: All the players expect a Rasheed Wallace signing to become official. He took his physical w/ the team yesterday.”

So assuming this all does come together, do you think it’s a smart move for the Knicks?

