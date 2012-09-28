Breaking News: Rasheed Wallace to Knicks About to be Official

#Breaking News #New York Knicks
09.28.12 6 years ago

Wow. All of the rumors of the past week about Rasheed Wallace working out at the Knicks practice facility and being engaged in contract talks with the team have culminated in this:

Our friend (and former Dime contributor) Jared Zwerling just tweeted the following:

“Source close to #Knicks: All the players expect a Rasheed Wallace signing to become official. He took his physical w/ the team yesterday.”

So assuming this all does come together, do you think it’s a smart move for the Knicks?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking News#New York Knicks
TAGS2012 Free AgencyBREAKING NEWSDimeMagLatest NewsNBA Free AgencyNEW YORK KNICKSRASHEED WALLACEReal Stories

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP