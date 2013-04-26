Breaking News: Russell Westbrook To Undergo Surgery For Meniscus Tear

According to Royce Young of Daily Thunder, Russell Westbrook will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear. No timetable has been announced at this time.

Before the injury, which apparently occurred in Game 2 on Wednesday night during a collision with Houston’s point guard Patrick Beverley, Westbrook had never missed a NBA game. He had played in all 439 of OKC’s games (including the playoffs) since being drafted out of UCLA.

As SBNation.com writes, Westbrook went to the bench immediately after the play, but returned to score 11 more points and dish out two more dimes. This has to be one of the most surprising playoff injuries I’ve ever seen, not only because it looked minor at the time but also because Westbrook has been such a machine for so long. He’s played recklessly. He’s played out of control. He’s played in a controlled chaos that hasn’t wavered or diminished at all through five NBA seasons.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Westbrook could be done for the playoffs (and wow, how that would shake up the West) or maybe he miraculously returns after two weeks like Metta World Peace did. We just don’t know yet.

How will this affect OKC’s championship run?

