Breaking News: Shaq Retires

As a social media pioneer in his own right, Shaquille O’Neal has broken another barrier today, this time becoming the first NBA player to announce his retirement on Twitter – via video no less. Using the hashtag #ShaqRetires, O’Neal simply titled his video, “Shaq ooout.” Watch it here:

CLICK HERE TO WATCH SHAQ’S RETIREMENT MESSAGE

We’ll be sure to have much more info and coverage…

What’s your favorite Shaq memory?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.