Breaking News: Shaq Retires

As a social media pioneer in his own right, Shaquille O’Neal has broken another barrier today, this time becoming the first NBA player to announce his retirement on Twitter – via video no less. Using the hashtag #ShaqRetires, O’Neal simply titled his video, “Shaq ooout.” Watch it here:
We’ll be sure to have much more info and coverage…
What’s your favorite Shaq memory?
Wow. Surprised it was so low-key…
he played 3 extra seasons he shouldnt have.
@Ian — Why shouldn’t he have played? He made money, he contributed, he got to do what he loves to do. Just because you’re not a superstar doesn’t mean you should quit. If that was the case, 80% of the League should retire.
austin he do shit the last 2 seasons other than make money. 80 percent of the league isnt one of the 15 greatest players ever. he retired playing like shit like ewing or hakeem he coulda gone out like the admiral or kareem.
Does he take shots at any of the C’s on the way out?
sorry didnt do shit
Who cares how he went out? Just because you were great in your prime doesn’t mean you have to quit as soon as you’re no longer great. The only people who care about “legacy” are fans and media. And honestly, most of that post-prime stuff is forgotten in the long run anyway. When I think of Patrick Ewing, I think of him on the Knicks. The Sonics/Magic tenure is barely a blip on the radar. If you think of Shaq and only remember the Cavs/Celtics run, that just means you have a short memory.
Shaq will be remembered for breaking the court’s whole suspension system; the drop step power dunk; scoring anytime he wanted; not getting along with every G he ever played with…oh and funny interviews where he took shots at everyone, but the press loved him so…
i would rather leave the league loved and at least made an attempt to play a meaningful playoff game at the end of career like shaq than to leave the nba hated and barely made an attempt to contribute like iverson and marbury.
also kobe can sleep easy now, he will always have at least one more ring than shaq
One of the most dominant big men in the game. He’ll be missed.
The biggest shame is that he’ll likely end up in law enforcement now.
Kobe is celebrating tonight!
I have a lot of memories of Shaq. He broke TWO backboards in his rookie year (actually, it was ONE. He practically lowered the back support system in Phoenix and he took it down in New Jersey), clashed with Kobe and enjoyed that great championship run in LA. He called out the “Sacramento Queens.” And i can’t 4get some of the nicknames he (and the public gave himself.
Shaq, The Diesel, Shaq Fu, The Big Daddy, Superman, The Big Agave, The Big Aristotle, The Big Cactus, The Big Shaqtus, The Big Galactus, Wilt Chamberneezy, The Big Baryshnikov, The Real Deal, Dr. Shaq (after earning his MBA), The Big Shamrock, The Big Leprechaun, Shaqovic, and more recently, The Big Conductor.
And he made rap albums, movies, and had a video game named after him. Had deals with Pepsi, Reebok, and others in his lifetime. Wrote a book. Became a cop and got paid $1 a year! Rapped on stage and dissed Kobe. Couldn’t shoot free throws, but still found a way to score 28,596 points! He’s the main reason why the NBA had to change some of the rules because he took up so much space in the paint!
Now the question is — Should his jersey hang from the Lakers rafter?
So ian, you wouldn’t take a few mil to play a few more years? Who gives a fuck about legacy
Who cares about legacy? The did what they did in their prime, over their careers. Most just hang around simply because they love the game, not for money, not for added stats, but for the love of the game, the comraderie and sheer boredom without it. Play until you don’t want to anymore; go out on your terms, not because the league said so
Shaq retired today, but he quit after he got his 4th ring.
we all saw that he lost his passion and desire to be a basketball player. Shaq just wanted to maintain the same lifestyle the past 5yrs.
aint nothing too wrong with it. but aint nothing too right with it either…
I still need Lakers fans to tell me why so many of you are against the idea of retiring Shaq’s number.
Austin
Only fans and media care about legacy?? (How do you know shaq doesn’t care about his??) Ok ill go with it I’m a fan so I care and you are media and a fan so you should care also. Now anything else??? I remember shaq sucking with the cavs after being so dominant I remember ewing sucking with seattle after being a lil bit good in ny. Just like I see jeter now sucking. Now pleaseee tell me how do you know athletes don’t care about there legacy. Goh with that bs.
The truth
Hell no
Btw how much did shq make this year? He wanted another ring people (that’s legacy) he coulda made more money on a bad team.
@AB, he should definitely get his number retired. The Laker fans who don’t want his number retired are butthurt females. What Shaq did for the Lakers in the mid 90’s and 2k’s was amazing and should not be forgotten because of a spat with Kobe. The man brought 3 titles to LA and was one of the most dominating forces ever to play the game.
@Ian — “Now pleaseee tell me how do you know athletes don’t care about there legacy.”
Because every year in damn near every sport, the fans/media have these debates over who should retire, and every year the athletes in question keep coming back.
* Baseball — Derek Jeter, Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson, Cal Ripken Jr.
* Basketball — Shaquille O’Neal, Patrick Ewing, Michael Jordan, Chris Mullin
* Football — Brett Favre, Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders
* Boxing — Roy Jones Jr., Evander Holyfield, Muhammad Ali, Julio Cesar Chavez
* Racing — Mark Martin, Michael Waltrip, Mario Andretti, Bill Elliott
* Wrestling — Triple H, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Undertaker
Do I have to keep going? That’s just a small sample. If these guys cared about their legacy as much as fans/media cared, they would have retired years before they actually did (or will eventually retire). Now of course I’m talking in general terms. Obviously some athletes care a lot about their legacy, and some fans/media don’t care as much about legacy. But in what other profession besides surgery do we encourage people to walk away when they can still do the job at a reasonably high level? If you ask me, it’s selfish on your part to want somebody to quit doing what they want just so your memories remain intact. If you choose to let Shaq’s stints with Cleveland and Boston override what he did with L.A. and Orlando and Phoenix, that’s on you.
Coming from a diehard Laker fan… Dr. Buss and company must retire the Diesel’s number. Shaq lead us to 3 straight chips. He will always be loved by real Laker fans.
@Austin B.
As a true Laker fan Shaq’s number should for sure be retired in LA. His 99′-2000 season was maybe one of the most dominant in NBA history. I can still remember how vicious the combo of him, Kobe, and Glen Rice was that year on their way to the chip.
Any Laker fan who says they should not retire Shaq’s number is just a punk and has stupid Kobe blinders on. Regardless of how it all fell out, Shaq was the man on those first three chip’ teams and solidified himself as arguably one of the most dominant players in League history.
As for his legacy, Shaq’s size and coordination was simply unbelieveable when he was in his prime. It is scary to say, but had Shaq paid more attention to his conditioning and worked on developing other parts of his offensive game, there is no telling how much better he could have been into his later years.
A legend walks away from the game today, sure makes me feel old to see the Diesel go.
Wait so beacause fans and media have the debate athletes don’t care?? How do you know they don’t care??? Who told you??? Don’t give me general speaking bs this is shaq the dude that wants to be known as mde and wanted more titles than kobe. Now high level?? Please the only reason he was in the league this year its because he was shaq he sucked he didn’t belong in the league this year. Jeter is on the same path u think any other dude wouldn’t be benched already? Cleveland and boston happened. You can hold on to orlando and lakers all u want but the last two seasons count. Jordan fans don’t like to count washington but hey guess what it happened.
Also cleve and boston don’t override what he did but comonnn he was ring chasing those 2 seasons.
Wow. One of my favourite players ever (in my lifetime). He was really worth his money in the magic and lakers years. wonderfully entertaining. As a power athlete that he was – he will be a once in a lifetime talent. I cannot imagine someone having that power style that he has in future. He was really breaking rims and dunking on 7 footers so they fell down.
as a real laker fan, im not not much on shaq’s drama and laziness for the most part, but you can deny shaq’s contribution to the 3peat. dr buss will make sure his # is retired.
Shaq played 18 seasons, 8 with the Lakers, and 10 with another 5 teams. I can see where people want to say Shaq wasn’t a Laker, but then neither was Wilt so take his out. Shaq should have his jersey retired, and the only team that can do it is the Lakers. He was the Lakers for those 8 seasons. Anyone who says Kobe is a damn fool. Dude was a beast, it’s a shame everyone can only talk about Shaq being old and not remember the “OLD SHAQ” who killed people.
One of the best big men ever to play the game.
If there was one word that could define his legacy during his era, it ‘Unrivaled’.
It was just too bad he didn’t have a ‘Russell’ to his ‘Wilt’. Shaq was so unrivaled, the game became so easy for him that he didn’t dominate as much as we expected him to be. He should’ve won more ‘ships and MVPs.
Shaq was so dominant every NBA big man conveniently just became power forwards during his time.
What he gave to the game, he gave more to the community.
As lousy as your acting is, good luck with the acting career anyways… lol
@ian – so he was ring chasing. Woukd it have been better to u had dude signed with the Bucks and wrapped things up on a 20 win squad? Thats ignoring the fact that its his boys JO, ray, paul,, etc. Btw, if Shaqs ring chasing at 39, the fuck is Bron doing at 25? Aint nothing wrong w it. We bitch when guys blatantly go for the $$$, cant do the same when going to a good team. As Shaq said about ten yrs ago about MJ, “39 aint 29 bruh.”
And dudes Lakers # has to be retired. HAS TO. He was the best player on 3 title teams (not taking shots at Kobe here.) Gotta retire that # or take down Wilts like someone else said.
celts
no it would be better if he retired. bron ring chasing?? isnt he the best player?? not the same thing. hell bosh isnt ring chasing cuz hes doing something to win shaq didnt do shit.
Still all I said he played a couple of seasons that he shouldn’t have that’s all.
@ ian
shaq got kendrick perkins traded. that ain’t shit.
One of the best ever…. weather you like him or not, weather you want his jersey hanging from your teams rafters or weather you think he should of retired earlier…. its all irrelevant. Probably one of the top five players of all time, an I’m just glad i got to watch.
the best center of all time in my list.
Never has been a center with that mix of talent, quickness, strength, explosiveness and humor. The best center or our generation.
The Diesel will always be loved in LA LA…even though he should have stayed and won at LEAST 4 more rings. Should have bitch-slapped Kobe before all the drama. I’ll always have the 3-peat, sunny San Diego @ Seau’s restaurant…and Shaq Fu!!!!
Well bout damn time! He’s been stealing money only for what? About the last 3-4 seasons.
@ jax
Amen..cosign like a mofo.Hate the trend that he had of dissing every elite two guard he ended up playing with but that jersey needs to be at the Staples Centre.Y’all ain’t getting another Shaq for a long time. The fun lovin big guy will b missed. Deuces..don’t come back.You’ll make this awkward for the both of us.This is good right here.. :)
Some of you must either have short memories or a lack of historic perspective…Trust me I am not going to think of Shaq as the guy who rode the pine for phoenix, Cavs and Celtics in the past three years I am going to remember him for 4 rings,.582 shooting career, 23.7 PPG career, 28596 points scored (5th most ever), 29.7 points per game in 99/00 , 2732 blocks, and 13099 rebounds….He dominated the league for a solid decade. in other words Hall of fame level player, top 7 centers ever.
Ring chaser perhaps… does any one ever say Karl Malone ring chaser… remember he played with LA at the very end.. No we just know Malone was the mail man when he was a beast in Utah on his way to a career 36928 points. …Sports history just works that way.
@ian – who are u to tell someone to retire? Play as long as u want. You cant go back at 50. He’ll always be remembered for his greatness. And he was playing for the vet min and giving us aquality 10 mpg before father time csught up. Hardly stealing $
Oops, meant @alphafemale on 44
celts fan
did i email him to retire??? wth are you talking about i just said imo he played 2 years he shoulndt have thats it. i can use that same answer for everything you write here cuz its all opinions.
lets say u call dirk soft. who are you to call him soft??
lets say u call kobe overrated.who are you to call him overrated??
everything you post here i can do the “who are you to” crap.
It sucks for a fan to see a guy no longer play at the level we saw him at. I wished Ewing would’ve retired before he did, but dude wanted to play. Shit, we all should’ve stopped playing a loooong time ago, but we go play. Suddenly you’re the old guy in the gym. It happens to all of us, except nobody gives a damn about us. We just go to a park we wouldn’t have been caught dead at 5 years before. Shaq was the man in the NBA, then not, then we all got sad when he broke down. He could show up at anyplace any of us play at and every single one of us would SCREAM “NEEEEXXXTTT!!!!!” and ask the big fella to run, then smash everyone for the rest of the day.
The only sad thing about his career is that he could’ve been better. Stayed in better shape, worked a couple of moves, hit a higher percentage of his free throws, and he’d be the GOAT, not Mike, not even a question.
I was never a Shaq fan, but I have to admit he was the best/most dominate player, post Jordan for a 5-6 year stretch. And yes I’m saying he was better than Duncan and Kobe from ’98-’04. I believe during his prime he was picked by all the GM as the one player you would start a franchise with.
beiber newz: ricky rubio welcome to the nba !!!!!!!!!!!
by the way..for the man that won 3 championships on the lakers, it’s sad he retires a celtic. just my feeling.