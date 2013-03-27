Brittney Griner Dunked Three Times on Florida State Last Night

#NCAA Tournament #Video
03.27.13 5 years ago

While we were clearly all about the superhuman performance that Elena Delle Donne put on UNC last night, somehow her show wasn’t even the most dominant the Women’s NCAA Tournament last night. That distinction belonged to Brittney Griner who unleashed a 33-point, (career-high) 22-rebound, 4-block ass-whooping on Florida State.

Amidst those 33 points were three buckets that came on Griner dunks – the most she’s ever had in one game. Watch the dominance here:

Check out the mean drop-step dunk Brittney let loose a few weeks back.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#Video
TAGSBAYLORBRITTNEY GRINERCOLLEGENCAA Tournamentvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP