Brittney Griner Dunked Three Times on Florida State Last Night

While we were clearly all about the superhuman performance that Elena Delle Donne put on UNC last night, somehow her show wasn’t even the most dominant the Women’s NCAA Tournament last night. That distinction belonged to Brittney Griner who unleashed a 33-point, (career-high) 22-rebound, 4-block ass-whooping on Florida State.

Amidst those 33 points were three buckets that came on Griner dunks – the most she’s ever had in one game. Watch the dominance here:

Check out the mean drop-step dunk Brittney let loose a few weeks back.

