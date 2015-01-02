Brook Lopez May Have An In To Play A Wookiee In The Next Star Wars Movie

Last month Brook Lopez admitted to the Mitch Abramson of the New York Daily News he’s a huge fan of Star Wars. The seven-foot Nets center has been having a hard time recently coming off the bench as Lionel Hollins attempts to shake the Nets out of their season-long slumber; Brook even recorded his first scoreless game against Indiana on Dec. 27. But there’s good news on the horizon, Lopez might get a chance to actually appear in the next Star Wars release as a Woikee (think Chewbacca, if you were too busy getting laid in high school to remember what a Wookiee is).

“I really would like to get a part, like a walk-on part, in the next Star Wars movie,” Lopez said last month when he was out with a back strain. “So, I’d like to lobby for that, too. So, let’s work on that, as well. I would really like to be a wookiee. They don’t need my ugly face in there. They don’t need me acting. I’m not going to blow anything, guys. C’mon, Mr. Lucas. I just want to be in the movie.”

When Fred Kerber of the New York Post spoke with Lopez yesterday, he acknowledged he might have an in for the part of a Woikee in the new J.J. Abrams update for Episode VII:

Brook Lopez is set on any follow-up Star Wars movies. He really wants to be a Wookiee. And he may have an in. “My friend works on the set,” Lopez said. “I don’t want to jinx it, but pretty good so far.”

Wookiees are hairy 7-foot critters that tear enemy arms from their sockets. But do they have love interests? “I hope so,” Lopez said. “Are there blonde Wookiees? I wonder.”

We have no idea whether there are blonde Wookiees, but we know there are Brooklyn fans who would prefer Brook focus on basketball rather than a possible Star Wars acting debut. That said, it would be pretty cool for Brook if he got to do an appearance as Chewbacca’s son or something (we don’t know anything about Star Wars).

What do you think?

