The Lopez Twins Will Reunite With The Milwaukee Bucks

After hearing overtures from the Houston Rockets, Brook Lopez decided to stay in Milwaukee, re-signing with the Bucks for two years, $48 million.

Keeping their DPOY candidate was vital to the Bucks remaining contenders, but after seeing some of their rotation depth leave in free agency, they needed to find some veteran help to bolster the roster. With one Lopez brother in town, the Bucks decided they should reunite the twins for the second time (they were together in Milwaukee in the 2019-20 season), agreeing to a 1-year deal with Robin Lopez on Monday.

Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Robin and Brook reunited again. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

Robin Lopez has played sparingly over the last two seasons in Orlando and Cleveland, appearing in a combined 73 games in two years. Last year he averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game for the Cavs. From a basketball perspective, he will give Milwaukee mostly some emergency bench depth at center behind his brother (and Bobby Portis) who can get some rebounds and has solid scoring touch around the basket, while mostly being a terrific locker room vibes guy. This signing benefits the Bucks’ social media team the most, as they’ll have some great video opportunities with Brook and Robin, who always enjoy messing with each other, along with Robin’s longstanding beef with just about every mascot in the NBA.