Being a fan of the Cleveland Browns is arguably the worst fate one can have in all of sports fandom. Most are born into it, never given a chance to know happiness — the few that choose to be Browns fans on their own accord as adults deserve the pain they receive.

C.J. McCollum is among those cursed to love Northeast Ohio’s NFL team, and every Sunday the Blazers’ star shooting guard lives and dies with the Browns. McCollum lets us all follow along as he watches his beloved Browns flail about on the football field, live-tweeting most games during the NBA offseason.

Like most Browns fans, McCollum continues to get excited about close games, despite knowing that pain is right around the horizon waiting for the perfect moment to strike. A week after one of the most incredible ties in NFL history, in which the Browns forced six turnovers and still managed to not win with a game-winning field goal attempt getting blocked, Cleveland headed to New Orleans for more heartbreak.

The defense once again showed up in a big way, holding New Orleans to 21 points — two touchdowns and two field goals — and led at the half 6-3. McCollum was, like most Browns fans, pretty pleased with that start.