The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite a record-setting night by Kevin Durant, Milwaukee was able to take down the Brooklyn Nets in a war of attrition, coming out on top at the conclusion of an overtime period, 115-111, marking the second time in three years that the Bucks will play for a conference title.

The man of the evening for the Milwaukee, as is so often the case, was Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Durant stole the show, Antetokounmpo put up his own dominant performance, scoring 40 points, hauling in 13 rebounds, doling out five assists, and going 15-for-24 from the field in 50 minutes of work. Much has been made of his free throws this series, but he made more than he missed despite constant heckling from the crowd at the Barclays Center, going 8-for-14.

Giannis SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/L4YX5SjOZW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 20, 2021

Giannis works inside and kicks out to Brook Lopez for 3! #NBAPlayoffs @Bucks 72@BrooklynNets 71 WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/AYNp5t38Xp — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2021

40 for KD, 36 for Giannis! #NBAPlayoffs @Bucks 99@BrooklynNets 101 2:51 to play… WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/39DcXaCXBS — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2021

GIANNIS TO THE BASKET!! pic.twitter.com/D0p9VZ0utT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021

Beyond him, Khris Middleton closed things down the stretch, hitting big shots and initiating the offense in the waning minutes of regulation and overtime. Middleton stuffed the stat sheet: 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Jrue Holiday struggled, going 5-for-23 from the field, but hit some big shots down the stretch to get things to overtime, while Brook Lopez pinched in 19 points and eight rebounds.

Khris Middleton turns, fades and puts the Bucks on top!@Bucks 113@BrooklynNets 111 40.1 left in OT… WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/SkW6YJEnWq — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2021

All of this was barely enough, as Durant put forth a masterpiece. His 48 points were a record for a Game 7, regardless of the round, while he chipped in nine rebounds and six assists.

KD drops it off to Bruce Brown for the STRONG slam! 😤@Bucks 33@BrooklynNets 36 WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/uHiBdoVlvT — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2021

That smooth KD trey. #PhantomCam@BrooklynNets up 5 with 3:50 left in the 1st half. #NBAPlayoffs WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/XEltZ1pKRM — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2021

KD is in the zone ♨️ He's got 20 PTS at the half. pic.twitter.com/5nxTDM5ci5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 20, 2021

KD & Giannis trading threes 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VrsultCxVy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 20, 2021

KD SLAM AND-1 👀 pic.twitter.com/sduvjAQx0E — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 20, 2021

KD throws it down through contact and has 37 POINTS!@Bucks 91@BrooklynNets 95 5:39 to play… WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/p0veDYu2JW — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2021

Durant also managed to force overtime with one of the most bonkers shots you’ll ever see. Despite getting hounded by PJ Tucker, Durant shot a turnaround fallaway jumper from the perimeter that somehow went in. He probably wishes his shoes were about three sizes smaller and the Nets ultimately came up a bit short, but still, this is going to go down as one of the best shots in recent NBA history.

ARE YOU SERIOUS KD? pic.twitter.com/VY0bHXFpLZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 20, 2021

James Harden, still obviously hobbled by his hamstring injury, nearly had a triple-double with 22 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists while playing 53 minutes, leaving it all on the floor despite the bum wheel. Blake Griffin’s Brooklyn renaissance came to an end, but he, too, impressed, going for a 17-point, 11-assist double-double.