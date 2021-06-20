Getty Image
The Bucks Withstood Another Monster Kevin Durant Performance To Win Game 7

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite a record-setting night by Kevin Durant, Milwaukee was able to take down the Brooklyn Nets in a war of attrition, coming out on top at the conclusion of an overtime period, 115-111, marking the second time in three years that the Bucks will play for a conference title.

The man of the evening for the Milwaukee, as is so often the case, was Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Durant stole the show, Antetokounmpo put up his own dominant performance, scoring 40 points, hauling in 13 rebounds, doling out five assists, and going 15-for-24 from the field in 50 minutes of work. Much has been made of his free throws this series, but he made more than he missed despite constant heckling from the crowd at the Barclays Center, going 8-for-14.

Beyond him, Khris Middleton closed things down the stretch, hitting big shots and initiating the offense in the waning minutes of regulation and overtime. Middleton stuffed the stat sheet: 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Jrue Holiday struggled, going 5-for-23 from the field, but hit some big shots down the stretch to get things to overtime, while Brook Lopez pinched in 19 points and eight rebounds.

All of this was barely enough, as Durant put forth a masterpiece. His 48 points were a record for a Game 7, regardless of the round, while he chipped in nine rebounds and six assists.

Durant also managed to force overtime with one of the most bonkers shots you’ll ever see. Despite getting hounded by PJ Tucker, Durant shot a turnaround fallaway jumper from the perimeter that somehow went in. He probably wishes his shoes were about three sizes smaller and the Nets ultimately came up a bit short, but still, this is going to go down as one of the best shots in recent NBA history.

James Harden, still obviously hobbled by his hamstring injury, nearly had a triple-double with 22 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists while playing 53 minutes, leaving it all on the floor despite the bum wheel. Blake Griffin’s Brooklyn renaissance came to an end, but he, too, impressed, going for a 17-point, 11-assist double-double.

Now, Milwaukee will take a collective breath and wait to see which team it will face with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line. That will all get sorted out on Sunday, when the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will face off in their own Game 7 tilt. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

