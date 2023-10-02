Breaking Down The Bucks And Celtics Matchup After Their Summer Of Trades

After a couple very quiet months in the world of NBA transactions, the last week brought a flurry of deals that saw the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics separate themselves from the rest of the Eastern Conference contenders (on paper, at least).

The sudden arms race began when the Bucks landed Damian Lillard in a three-team deal with the Blazers and Suns, sending Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen out in the deal. Holiday was then swiftly rerouted this weekend to Boston as the Celtics, who had made the biggest trade of the offseason prior to Lillard by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Marcus Smart and others, seemingly recognized they now needed 48 minutes of great guard defense to deal with a Dame-led Bucks team, swooping in to bring the former Buck to Boston for Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon (and a couple of picks).

Both teams have gone all-in on this year, and each team is now banking heavily on their starting lineups to carry an immense load by sending out depth to add top-end talent. There are genuine concerns about what happens if either team loses one of their top players, and each are now also banking on health from some stars who have had recent durability concerns.

For Boston, that’s Porzingis, who had a terrific year last year but has already dealt with plantar fasciitis this offseason and, with Williams gone, the Celtics frontcourt grows even thinner. In Milwaukee, it’s Khris Middleton who is vital on the wing, with little behind him now that Allen is gone. And Middleton missed considerable time last year working back from a knee injury that ended his postseason two years ago. Then again, very few teams are capable of winning a championship without a top player and if that is your only goal, as these two have made clear is the case, you might as well create the best possible high-end outcome.

That’s where I want to focus. There’s no way to predict health, and it’s far more fun to imagine what an Eastern Conference Finals showdown could look like between two healthy teams. What makes both teams so fascinating is they are constructed in very different ways, with varying strengths, weaknesses, and matchup advantages that, should we get the seven-game series we’d all love to see, will determine who comes out on top.

We’ll start with the Celtics defense, which has been one of the best in basketball the last two years. Boston now has two of the best perimeter defenders in basketball in Holiday and Derrick White, who they surely hope can mitigate the offensive headaches created by Lillard. Both have long arms and are disruptive on and off the ball, capable of applying ball pressure, navigating screens, and making it increasingly difficult for the Bucks to get into their sets. They also have Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who are both long, versatile defenders on the wing and they should have a lot of switchability 1 thru 4. Having multiple options to send at Lillard is important, and few teams will be able to keep pressure on Dame for an entire game better than the Celtics.

The question, for this matchup and overall, is in the frontcourt. Like with Lillard, the Celtics will want to show Giannis a lot of different looks, but unlike with Lillard, they don’t have as many good options. Al Horford is still a good defender but is getting older and certainly wouldn’t be the first player you’d select to handle Giannis. Porzingis has rim protection abilities but is not particularly good in space and likewise isn’t the ideal choice to matchup with Antetokounmpo, although he did spend the fourth most time guarding Giannis a year ago while with the Wizards — Giannis scored 19 points in the 14 minutes he was defended by Porzingis, per the admittedly wonky NBA matchup data. A year ago, the four Celtics that spent the most time defending Giannis were Grant Williams (8:24), Jaylen Brown (4:57), Marcus Smart (4:44), and Robert Williams III (3:27). Three of those are now gone, meaning Joe Mazzulla and company will come up with a completely different coverage strategy for facing Giannis, and it will be fascinating to see how they craft that.

For years, the idea against the Bucks was to form a wall and show Giannis as many bodies as possible to deter him from putting his head down and getting to the rim, where he’s almost unstoppable without fouling. With Lillard, that calculus changes considerably as he is the most dynamic perimeter threat Giannis has ever played with by a large margin and is a threat well beyond the three-point line. That requires a very different approach, both when Giannis is on the ball or playing as the screener. What’s interesting is whether the Celtics’ roster seems better equipped to try and limit Lillard and test their partnership by seeing how often Lillard can and will get the ball to Giannis going downhill against a Boston frontcourt that is missing an elite rim protector like Robert Williams was.

One would assume they’ll show a variety of looks to keep them off balance, with some switching when Holiday is on the ball (similar to how they used Smart), showing size with Porzingis, and then asking Brown to shoulder a larger burden as well.

I think how well Lillard and Giannis can get on the same page in Year 1 in their various actions will be the determining factor in how they fare against this Boston defense. There shouldn’t be a singular defensive strategy that can limit them, but the potential pitfalls come in whether they can read and react to varied looks and make the right decision time and again. They clearly have the ability to do that, but building that trust and unspoken bond in pick-and-rolls and dribble handoffs often takes time, even for two elite veteran stars — particularly when they’ve never had someone on their team capable of what each of them can do. That’s part of the excitement for the duo, but it’s also going to take a bit for them to fully understand what it is they can do for each other.

If that process goes smoothly, the Bucks offense is terrifying. Giannis will either have more space than he’s ever seen or Lillard will face less perimeter pressure than he’s ever dealt with, and there isn’t really a good choice on either side of that equation. Khris Middleton will now be firmly the third option and should get better looks and see less attention than he’s gotten in years. Brook Lopez’s ability to set screens and either pop out to the perimeter or roll and seal smaller defenders will make him a quick favorite of Dame’s, and Pat Connaughton will space and cut as the fifth option. It all makes a crazy amount of sense on paper, and we’ll just have to find out exactly how much of a buzzsaw that unit can be on the floor — because given the bench situation, they’re probably going to need to be.