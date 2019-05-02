Getty Image

When the Boston Celtics blitzed the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1, en route to to a 20-point victory in their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, they did so largely by adhering to Stan Van Gundy’s infamous “build a f*cking wall!” defensive strategy. Anytime Giannis Antetokounmpo touched the rock, Al Horford and his cohorts lined up like Giannis was setting up for a free kick. Whether it was in transition or in the half-court, the Celtics identified Antetokounmpo’s location and immediately minimized the amount of space he had to work with. It led to Antetokounmpo shooting 7-15 and scoring just 22 points, many of those coming when the game was already out of reach. At one point, he missed seven straight shots.

The Celtics defense was perfect in Game 1, especially in transition. They made minimal mistakes matching up even while keeping one eye on Giannis. That sort of excellence probably isn’t sustainable, and it wasn’t. But in the Bucks bounce back victory in Game 2, Giannis found a solution to Boston’s on-going construction: get to the hoop before the wall gets built, which is easier to do in transition.

But in the halfcourt, a possession late in the 2nd quarter illustrates how Antetokounmpo can topple Boston’s blueprint to corral him.

Nikola Mirotic gets into a dribble hand off to Eric Bledsoe, as Gordon Hayward and Marcus Morris switch the action. Bledsoe looks like he’s going to try and drive on Morris, while Giannis slowly extends himself out farther to the left of his point guard. Horford, anticipating a Bledsoe drive, shades off Giannis ever so slightly as Bledsoe fakes a first step toward the hoop. That’s when Bledsoe swings the ball to Antetokounmpo instead, who beelines to the hoop the minute he touches the rock. Horford can’t recover in time, and even as Jaylen Brown and Morris collapse the paint to help, it’s too late.