NBA Stars Were Shocked By The Foul Calls At The End Of Bucks-Heat

The final 15 seconds of Game 2 of the Bucks-Heat series was as wild as you’ll ever see in an NBA game, as Milwaukee erased a six-point deficit to tie it with 4.3 seconds left, only for Jimmy Butler to win the game at the free throw line with no time left after a foul call at the buzzer.

How we got there was a wild ride, in which the Bucks successfully trapped Butler into a turnover that led to a Bucks layup, Khris Middleton was fouled on a three on a very questionable call, and then Butler was fouled on a fadeaway at the buzzer that was, likewise, questionable at best.

Butler shooting free throws with no time left on the clock was a rarity in the NBA, as it’s only happened twice before in NBA Playoff history, and players at home were just as stunned as fans watching how it went down, starting with the foul on Middleton.

It wasn’t more than two minutes later in real time that the foul on Butler happened, and just about the same reactions came from NBA stars who couldn’t help but laugh at how things ended.

Of all people, it was Draymond Green who felt Marc Davis made the right calls on the two controversial plays.

We’ll see if the league concurs when they release the Last Two Minute report on Thursday, but it was an ugly end to a competitive game, with Miami emerging with a stranglehold on the series at 2-0.

