With the NBA trade deadline approaching in a few weeks, teams around the league are looking for deals to position themselves for the remainder of the season. Without a clear-cut favorite to win the title, it’s plausible that we see more buyers at the deadline than usual, specifically in the Eastern Conference, where there is a chasm between the top teams and the remainder of the conference.

The Atlanta Hawks have underperformed this season, and currently sit in tenth place with a 17-23 record. The partnership with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray has not flourished under new head coach Quin Snyder, and reports have indicated Atlanta may be open to trading Murray at the deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs have been linked to Murray in trade rumors this season, but Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes has brought word that the Milwaukee Bucks are also throwing their hat into the Murray sweepstakes.

Milwaukee Bucks are among multiple teams who are registering interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/vlWUIMDPIp — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2024

The Bucks are currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 28-13 record after making a blockbuster deal for Damian Lillard this past summer. Milwaukee has struggled on the defensive end this season after swapping out Jrue Holiday for Lillard, while Jae Crowder is only just now returning from an injury. Murray would be an enormous addition to their point of attack defense and provide a playmaking boost to their offense. While Murray is an ideal player to help Milwaukee in its efforts to win a championship, it’s fair to question if the Bucks have enough to make this trade happen.

After the Lillard trade, Milwaukee does not have any first-round picks or pick swaps that can be moved right now. They have two second-round picks that could be traded, while Andre Jackson and MarJon Beauchamp are young players who could draw some interest in a trade. It’s difficult to see how Milwaukee could cobble together an offer that would intrigue Atlanta, which acquired Murray in 2022 for three first-round picks. Regardless, their intention for Murray will only draw more intrigue to what should be a fascinating trade deadline.