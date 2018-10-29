Getty Image

One of the best matchups of the early NBA season will be a little less exciting. A pair of undefeated teams — the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks — tipping off on a Monday night in October is about as spicy as early-season NBA basketball gets. In fact, it’s something that has simply never happened before.

Per @EliasSports: Tonight’s match up between the Bucks (6-0) and Raptors (6-0) will mark the first time in NBA history that two teams enter with a record of 6-0 or better. I’ll be covering the game for @ESPNNBA. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 29, 2018

But the game will be missing two of the biggest stars on their respective rosters: reports on Monday afternoon indicated that the Raptors would sit Kawhi Leonard, and that Giannis Antetokounmpo will also not play for the Bucks.

Toronto is resting Kawhi Leonard for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2018

Leonard resting here isn’t that much of a surprise given how Toronto has handled his return to the court. The Raptors are playing it safe with Leonard early in the season, even if every NBA fan in the league wants to see him show up in big matchups. Leonard resting seems to be a maintenance day more than anything, but Antetokounmpo missing Monday’s game seems to be a bit more serious, as the Greek Freak was put in the league’s concussion protocol on Monday.