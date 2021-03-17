Getty Image
Report: The Bucks And The Rockets Agreed To A PJ Tucker Trade

For weeks, P.J. Tucker’s future has been up in the air. The Houston Rockets are embracing a youth movement in the post-James Harden era, and Tucker, who is an unrestricted free agent after this season, wants to play for a team that can satiate his desire to win a championship for the first time in his career.

Basically every good team has been linked to him in recent weeks, and on Wednesday night, we finally got resolution to this entire saga. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks came to terms on a deal that will send Tucker to the Eastern Conference, while a collection of other players and picks will also be moved in the deal.

In a subsequent move, the Bucks sent Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns.

It is worth mentioning that Tucker has not been particularly good this season — he’s averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 30 minutes a night while connecting on 31.4 percent of his threes — but he also hasn’t exactly been in a situation conducive to success. Plus, Tucker’s value has always come in the postseason, where his defensive versatility and ability to his threes has been coveted.

If Tucker is capable of being that, this move is a boost for the Bucks’ frontcourt. If not, well, their fortunes to win a championship will still be ultra-reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Tucker should at least be able to provide some defensive solidity once the playoffs roll around.

