Getty Image

With rosters needing to be finalized by this afternoon, teams are doing what they can to save that last little bit of cash as opposed to just cutting players that won’t make the team. The Bucks and Wizards found a way to do this by getting in a trade just before that deadline period.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Wizards will be trading away Jodie Meeks to the Bucks, but he won’t be staying in Milwaukee for long. The Bucks reportedly plan on immediately waiving Meeks. The Wizards will also send cash and a second round pick to Milwaukee as courtesy for paying out the rest of Meeks contract.

