Five Potential Buddy Hield Trades The Indiana Pacers Could Make

The Indiana Pacers and Buddy Hield have apparently reached an impasse in contract extension talks, and, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two sides will explore trade possibilities for the sharpshooting guard as he enters the final year of his contract, which is worth $19.2 million.

Hield should have plenty of interest given his floor-spacing abilities, hitting 42.5 percent from three on high volume a year ago and being a career 40.2 percent shooter from distance. However, finding teams that would be interested in adding Hield and finding realistic trades for him are two different things. At $19.2 million on an expiring, Hield falls into the middle ground of salary that not every team can match, and there are a handful of contenders that would surely love having Hield on the roster but don’t have clear pathways to matching his salary. Beyond that, finding players making that kind of money that the Pacers would be interested in is also a bit tricky, with the added element that Indiana might need to find a team willing to extend Hield as well.

As such, there are a couple of potential pathways for the Pacers. One is to simply keep Hield around this season and let him walk this summer, as they’re one of the rare teams that would actually gain usable cap space by allowing him to hit free agency. If they are to trade him, they have to decide what is most important to get in return. Indiana has designs on competing for a Play-In spot in the East this season, and they might look to move Hield for another veteran on a longer term deal. However, they also could use Hield to try and bring in a draft asset, as he provides more value on his deal than a handful of shooting guards around the league on similar contracts. The Pacers could flip Hield for a lesser veteran and a future pick, which could be a protected first round pick depending on how much of a downgrade they’re willing to accept in the immediate.

Here we’ll present five potential trades that could fit into those two categories, with the understanding that we don’t know exactly what Indiana’s priorities are at the moment — or exactly how other teams around the league value Hield.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Pacers get: Davis Bertans, lottery protected 2024 Clippers first round pick

Thunder get: Buddy Hield

I am once again begging Sam Presti to finally let go of one of his first round picks he’s been hoarding to try and make an upgrade to this very good, but very young Thunder roster. While there’s some risk involved in using a first to get an expiring veteran, Hield went to Oklahoma so I think there’s a legit chance he’d re-sign in OKC and it’d be a popular move with the fans. On top of that, what really is the risk with parting with a late first round pick when you have a dozen of them in the next few years.

The Thunder could really use an elite three-point shooter in their lineup, as it’s the one thing they are really missing. Hield would get great looks off of the attention Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives and provide SGA with spacing he desperately needs. The Thunder also have so many long, athletic wings that Hield would almost never be paired with a subpar defender, which mitigates the biggest weakness in Hield’s game.

For the Pacers, they would clear the way for Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard to take on bigger roles in the backcourt and get a first round pick for the trouble of taking on two years of Bertans’ salary. Again, this is only a move they make if they’re fine taking a longview with a Hield trade, but the Clippers pick could very well have some value and end up in the late teens/early 20s and they might find ways to deploy Bertans in hopes he can give them some frontcourt floorspacing — although, again, he’s not the centerpiece of this trade.

Memphis Grizzlies

Pacers get: Luke Kennard, Ziaire Williams

Grizzlies get: Buddy Hield

This one fascinates me because I honestly don’t know who comes out on top in this deal, which makes me think it might be good (I’m sure plenty of folks will inform me I’m wrong about that). Kennard was unreal in Memphis after the deadline in a pretty small sample (24 games) after a fairly lackluster tenure in L.A. in terms of impact despite knocking down 45 percent of his threes for the Clippers — I still don’t know if that was more a Clippers issue or a Kennard issue. That said, Hield is, I think, generally viewed as a more dynamic shooter than Kennard, and if the Grizzlies feel that skillset would be an upgrade, they could easily package Kennard and one of their rookie salaries for Hield — in this instance I included Ziaire Williams because I think Memphis has maybe seen enough and is ready to move on from him.