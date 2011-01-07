Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 11

Buy Low:

Danny Granger has struggled with his shot in recent weeks and is now shooting a career-low 41.6 percent from the field so far this season. Nevertheless, he’s hitting 2+ threes and racking up 1.3 steals and a block per game. Also, in his most recent game, Granger managed to grab a career-high 17 rebounds against the Knicks on Sunday. Yes, this was the same Knicks team that gave up 31 rebounds to Kevin Love, but part of the reason for Granger’s out-of-the-blue rebounding figure was that he started at power forward. While he might not start there every game, coach Jim O’Brien hinted at more small ball going forward, which would feature Granger at the PF spot more often. This could mean the historically rebound-deficient Granger could see more caroms bounce his way, which would only bolster his fantasy appeal.

Marcin Gortat is a bit of a strange player to feature here, since he can still be claimed off the waiver wire in the majority of leagues. But in leagues where he’s already owned, he should be a primary buy-low target. The Polish Hammer started at power forward in the Suns’ last game and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a block in nearly 35 minutes of burn. Meanwhile, the ghost that was Robin Lopez continues to lie down and surrender his minutes and production, paving the way for Gortat to overtake the starting center job sooner than later.

Jason Richardson‘s fantasy value has, as expected, taken a big blow since coming to Orlando. He’s actually playing about 1:30 more per game for the Magic, so the issue isn’t playing time â€“ it’s the number of shots he’s getting (11.6 per game, four fewer than the 15.6 per game he was getting in Phoenix) along with the adjustment to his new surroundings. But make no mistake: Richardson will eventually find his comfort zone and, consequently, consistency as a three-point machine for the Magic.

Al Horford has hit some inconsistency lately and his hand injury last week put a scare into some of his owners. The good news is that the injury is on the mend and that Horford continues to get plenty of minutes for the Hawks. He remains one of the best fantasy centers out there and could return handsomely for owners who are able to buy low on him now.

Jason Terry has been somewhat underwhelming lately. However, what was supposed to be the biggest threat to his value, the now-squashed emergence of Rodrigue Beaubois, now looks like a humorous nightmare. This along with Caron Butler‘s season-ending injury opens the door for Terry to sustain, if not improve on his production the rest of the way.

Kevin Garnett, Gerald Wallace, Dirk Nowitzki and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Chauncey Billups has reversed course and finally found his groove for the Nuggets. But one hazy threat looms: the trade deadline. Depending on who you believe, Billups may or may not be shipped out of Denver along with Carmelo Anthony before the trade deadline expires in February. Whether he stays with the Nuggets or lands elsewhere, Billups’ fantasy value has a big question mark drawn on it. It might be wise to move him for someone with a more secure future.

Tyreke Evans has had a few good games in the last couple weeks, but his health issues remain. He recently said he would not play in the Rookie-Sophomore game during All-Star weekend so he can rest his feet. His owners would do well to trade him soon.

Marcus Camby has strung together some big, Camby-like lines lately. While he’ll continue to get enough run in Portland’s thin frontcourt to produce, he remains an anxiety-inducing DNP risk. Any time Camby is playing well is a good time to consider selling high on him.

James Harden has been playing very solid ball lately, averaging 14.8 points, 1.8 threes, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks in his last 12 games heading into Thursday. However, Harden remains somewhat limited by his bench role and paltry shot attempts (7.4 per game for the season). His owners should test the market to see if they can deal him for someone with a higher ceiling.

Andrew Bynum has started the past five games for the Lakers and has averaged 12.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 27:36 in those contests. But you know the story: Bynum is a DNP waiting to crumble to the floor. If you own him, you should applaud yourself for your patience, smile at the recent returns and commit to seriously testing the waters with him soon.

