Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 11

Buy Low:

Vince Carter has been struggling with his shot all season long, but has hit a particularly rough patch since 2010 began, shooting a combined 10-for-47, or 21.3 percent, over his last four games. Part of this could be attributed to a sore ankle, but this is a downright dismal slump for VC. He’ll find his health and shot again soon enough.

Ben Gordon was a great sell-high candidate a couple weeks ago and now that he and Richard Hamilton are sharing the SG spot in Detroit, it’s clear that much of his value at the start of the season is now lost. Still, Gordon has had two especially terrible games in a row now, failing to hit a single three and averaging 10 points, 1 rebound, 3.5 assists, 1 steal and 4.5 turnovers. He’s not this bad and will be good source of threes the rest of the way.

J.R. Smith has been a big letdown so far this season. Yes, he’s putting up about three games for every clunker and isn’t hitting as many threes as usual lately, but he’s too good of a three-point bomber to be this mediocre for too much longer. Expect the nearing returns of Chauncey Billups and Carmelo Anthony to help space the floor for Smith, who should get better looks than he’s seen lately.

Trevor Ariza has really cooled off after a scorching start to the season, shooting just 37 percent from the field and 58 percent from the free throw line during the past month. The good news is that his overall numbers (14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.6 threes) have remained solid through that time.

Tyrus Thomas recently said that he’s about 90-95 percent right now, which is a great sign. He’s been fairly solid in his return so far, averaging 11 points, 7.8 boards, 2.2 assists, 1 steal and 1.5 blocks in six games. At the very least, he should end up getting more minutes soon. Ideally, he’d eventually take over the starting PF spot from Taj Gibson.

Danny Granger, Pau Gasol, Kevin Garnett, Deron Williams, Kevin Martin and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Omri Casspi has thrown himself into rookie of the year discussions with his fantastic play lately. He’s scored 21+ points, hit 2+ threes and grabbed 6+ boards in four straight games. Martin is closer and closer to returning though, which means Casspi will see a drop in minutes and will likely take a hit in productivity.

Antawn Jamison has a bigger load to shoulder in Washington after an eventful week for the Wizards, which bodes well for his fantasy value in the near future. However, with all signs indicating that the team will look to deconstruct itself, Jamison could be headed to a contender like the Cavs, where he’d inevitably play a smaller role.

Andrew Bynum finally had himself a double-double on Wednesday and should have another nice line tonight with Pau Gasol set to sit out at least another game. But with Gasol slated to return sooner than later, Bynum could revert back to being the marginally useful center he’s been since the middle of November very quickly.

Lamar Odom has also benefited from Gasol’s absence, averaging 13 points, 17.5 rebounds and 7 assists during the two games the Lakers’ big man has been out. But with Artest back now and Gasol returning soon, Odom’s nice run could be ending soon.

Rasheed Wallace has looked like his old self during the past two games. He’s playing more minutes with Garnett out and has averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 1 block and 2.5 threes in his last two games. ‘Sheed has another week or two before KG returns and pushes him back to the bench, so look to sell high on him before that happens.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.