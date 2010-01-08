Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 11

Buy Low:
Vince Carter has been struggling with his shot all season long, but has hit a particularly rough patch since 2010 began, shooting a combined 10-for-47, or 21.3 percent, over his last four games. Part of this could be attributed to a sore ankle, but this is a downright dismal slump for VC. He’ll find his health and shot again soon enough.
Ben Gordon was a great sell-high candidate a couple weeks ago and now that he and Richard Hamilton are sharing the SG spot in Detroit, it’s clear that much of his value at the start of the season is now lost. Still, Gordon has had two especially terrible games in a row now, failing to hit a single three and averaging 10 points, 1 rebound, 3.5 assists, 1 steal and 4.5 turnovers. He’s not this bad and will be good source of threes the rest of the way.
J.R. Smith has been a big letdown so far this season. Yes, he’s putting up about three games for every clunker and isn’t hitting as many threes as usual lately, but he’s too good of a three-point bomber to be this mediocre for too much longer. Expect the nearing returns of Chauncey Billups and Carmelo Anthony to help space the floor for Smith, who should get better looks than he’s seen lately.
Trevor Ariza has really cooled off after a scorching start to the season, shooting just 37 percent from the field and 58 percent from the free throw line during the past month. The good news is that his overall numbers (14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.6 threes) have remained solid through that time.
Tyrus Thomas recently said that he’s about 90-95 percent right now, which is a great sign. He’s been fairly solid in his return so far, averaging 11 points, 7.8 boards, 2.2 assists, 1 steal and 1.5 blocks in six games. At the very least, he should end up getting more minutes soon. Ideally, he’d eventually take over the starting PF spot from Taj Gibson.
Danny Granger, Pau Gasol, Kevin Garnett, Deron Williams, Kevin Martin and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.
Sell High:
Omri Casspi has thrown himself into rookie of the year discussions with his fantastic play lately. He’s scored 21+ points, hit 2+ threes and grabbed 6+ boards in four straight games. Martin is closer and closer to returning though, which means Casspi will see a drop in minutes and will likely take a hit in productivity.
Antawn Jamison has a bigger load to shoulder in Washington after an eventful week for the Wizards, which bodes well for his fantasy value in the near future. However, with all signs indicating that the team will look to deconstruct itself, Jamison could be headed to a contender like the Cavs, where he’d inevitably play a smaller role.
Andrew Bynum finally had himself a double-double on Wednesday and should have another nice line tonight with Pau Gasol set to sit out at least another game. But with Gasol slated to return sooner than later, Bynum could revert back to being the marginally useful center he’s been since the middle of November very quickly.
Lamar Odom has also benefited from Gasol’s absence, averaging 13 points, 17.5 rebounds and 7 assists during the two games the Lakers’ big man has been out. But with Artest back now and Gasol returning soon, Odom’s nice run could be ending soon.
Rasheed Wallace has looked like his old self during the past two games. He’s playing more minutes with Garnett out and has averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 1 block and 2.5 threes in his last two games. ‘Sheed has another week or two before KG returns and pushes him back to the bench, so look to sell high on him before that happens.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
hey doc what do you thin of these deals:
Receive Rajon Rondo, Bos PG
Receive Joakim Noah, Chi C
Send Tony Parker, SA PG f
Send Brook Lopez, NJ C
Receive Rudy Gay, Mem SF
Send Jamal Crawford, Atl SG
Send Roy Hibbert, Ind C
and
Receive Lou Williams, Phi PG
Receive Nene, Den C
Send Jamal Crawford, Atl SG
Send Brook Lopez, NJ C
i need help in 3s steals, ast
@cdiz: I like the first and third ones, and though the second one isn’t terrible, I’d be more comfortable if you were getting a decent second player in return.
I would say no, yes, no
what do you think about selling high on monta ellis or how about brook lopez?
@Joe Pak: I don’t think there’s much reason to think Ellis won’t keep it up, and if you deal Lopez now you’d be selling low. He should recover his value soon and if you want to deal him then, that’d be fine.
Hey doc what kind of player should I shoot for by trading brand and Murphy? I need a solid guard from the deal, the second player will be just some throwaway.
Doc,
The receiving Kaman for Aldridge deal unfortunately died.
Should I 1. Go for Randolph for Iguodola straight up
or
2. Randolph + Ben Wallace for Durant
I need Durant’s points and 3’s and scattered assists, but Iggy is all around, and I’m last in steals, lacking in 3’s, blocks, assists, and points.
Also, value of Tayshaun Prince in a deal? And Shane Battier?
To clarify if it wasn’t clear enough, it’s Big Z Randolph, and I would be giving him up.
@Jamal: Target guys like Iguodala, Pierce or Ellis.
@Nick: If you can do #2, go for it. Durant is nicer to own than Iggy, but a bit. The first one isn’t bad either. If you can pull off either, it’s good news for you.
Prince and Battier are both more valuable than, say, Ben Wallace. If you package them together, you might be able to get a decent utility player, but probably not much more than that.
Hey Doc,
Who are some players you think I can get on the open market for Hedo Turkoglu?
Doc, I was just offered Jameer Nelson for Trevor Ariza. If there were percentages involved, I’d do it in a heartbeat, but it’s just a FGM/FTM/3M league, so I’m hesitant. Nelson’s numbers compare favorably, but I was wondering what you thought.
PS I already have Kidd, Westbrook, and Parker (unlimited games played format). And Gallo, Kevin Martin, OJ Mayo, and Hedo, Martell Webster, and Ilyasova, and Jared Dudley at the Swing positions.
There are some interesting guys available on my league and I wanted to see what you thought about their value.
Available:
Rafer Alston
Michael Redd
Andre Miller
Droppable:
Richard Jefferson – doesn’t contribute much
Beno Udrih – reduced play time due to KMart’s return
Mike Miller – questionable value
Thanks
@penske1
Had Rafer Alston and he didn’t do diddly shit. Don’t waste a roster spot. I’m considering dropping RJeff too, and Beno would be good to drop (Especially for Andre Miller), but Mike Miller will gain lots of value soon.
Doc, if i should sell high on jamison, what kind of players should i aim for in receiving?
doc,
i have both tyreke evans and kevin martin. would u deal tyreke for andreis bidriens straight up? thats the deal that has been offered to me.
Doc,
Give up Scola for Allen?
I need his points and 3’s. Worth it in the long run?
Boris & Gomes with a couple nice games in a row now…and Casspi is worrying me about starting him next week (was gonna be my last week with him anyways with KevMart back soon). That being said, drop Casspi (could also drop NateRob) for one of those guys before the upcoming scoring period begins? Barnes, Varejao, and Martell are also available…Thanks!
Hey Doc, should I do Camby/JRich/Young for Maggette/Boozer?
I’d be picking up Miller afterwards anyway, so it’d basically be JRich/Camby for Maggette/Boozer.
hey doc!
i’ve been stressing over this offer and cant decide, hope you can give me ur advice on this one.
my Wade, Ariza, Casspi FOR JJ, OJ, Dre miller…
I need FG and FT and i am currently first by 5 points (12 team roto)… u think i should make the move or stay put cuz of my position on the standings?
With the way wade is playing recently, its gotten me to think he’ll be the player he was last yr especially in FG and i dont really play Ariza cuz i just put him on the bench cuz of his ass FG..
let me know what you think … thanks doc
Which rebounder is worth trading for Jarret Jack, if any:
Ben Wallace
Luis Scola
LaMarcus Aldridge
Mehmet Okur
@Kevin: Maybe someone like Deng, Terry, Boozer, Lou Williams or Marc Gasol.
@dagwaller: Well in the case of no percentages, I’d probably stick with Ariza, especially since your PG spot looks strong.
@penske1: I’d look to make the swap for all three, though if you want to wait to see how bad Miller’s injury is that would be fine.
@Twiz: You can probably target dudes like Bosh, Billups, Iguodala, Joe Johnson and Amar’e Stoudemire.
@nick: Don’t do the deal for Biedrins unless you really need help at center. The Scola for Allen deal seems fine.
@Conrad: Probably not Webster, since Portland only has two games this week. Barnes or Varejao would be nice pickups.
@Duck: No, especially now that Miller is hurt.
@fLaVa: Seems like a solid deal to me, especially since Casspi will lose much of his value very soon.
@Nick: Probably Okur.
How about these trades doc?
My Duncan/Young for GWallace/Kidd?
or My Felton/Young for WChandler/Billups?
or My Felton for Green?
or My Camby for Horford?
or My Duncan/Felton or Marion for DLee/Billups?
@Duck: Thumbs up one the first and fourth ones. The second and last ones are reaches.