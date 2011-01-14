Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 12

Buy Low:
Ben Gordon has two things working in his favor: Tracy McGrady‘s health and Richard Hamilton‘s chances of being dealt out of Motown. While McGrady is starting for now, his body is guaranteed to give out on him for a spell sooner or later. Hamilton is disgruntled and didn’t even see the court in the Pistons’ last game, and all signs are pointing to his departure from Detroit before long. These two factors (especially Hamilton’s troublesome situation) seem to paint a favorable future for Gordon’s fantasy value.
J.R. Smith is in a contract year, and with Carmelo Anthony on his way out of Denver, the chances of minutes opening up for Smith are decent. While he’ll still battle his trademark inconsistency, Smith is the type of player to take no prisoners in order to get paid next season. Expect him to take advantage of every opportunity he gets, whether he stays in Denver or is dealt.
Carmelo Anthony has checked out of Denver. That much is clear. Wherever he lands will be a breeze of fresh air for him mentally, especially if it’s in New York. He’s struggled lately, probably due to his conflicted state of mind, but new pastures will mean a revived Anthony, which should pay big dividends for owners who can buy low on him now.
Josh Smith‘s production declined across the board (save for an uptick in threes made per game) from November to December, and he’s shooting a miserable 38 percent from the field so far in January while blocking just one shot per game. He’s hit something of a rough patch but an injury is the only thing in his way of getting back on track sooner than later.
Stephen Curry has been downright mediocre since returning on Christmas from his ankle injury. He’s dealing with minor hip pain, but is denying that it’s affecting his play. His fantasy owners would love another explanation. Curry’s ceiling remains high, and as he gets healthier and finds his groove again, he’ll recover much of the value and trust he’s lost lately.
Dirk Nowitzki, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Garnett and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.
Sell High:
Antawn Jamison has looked great since the middle of December and is averaging 22.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 threes in six games so far in January. The main threat to his fantasy value is the chance that he’ll be dealt before the trade deadline. Just like he was last season, Jamison seems to be a good candidate to shore up the rotation of a contending squad. But if he is traded to a decent team, his role and stats will diminish.
Baron Davis looks like a new man lately, 14.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.1 steals and a three per game since Dec. 26. Call me pessimistic, but once the Clippers hit a tougher part of their schedule and once Davis’ body starts to ache again, it will be back to frustrating times for his fantasy owners. See what you can fetch for him now.
Francisco Garcia has played great ball in January, averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.7 threes in seven games. Don’t mind the fact that three of these games were without Tyreke Evans â€“ the Kings’ rotation has proven too fickle to make any of their players reliable for more than a short spell. Once Evans returns and coach Paul Westphal has another change of heart, expect Garcia to become waiver-wire fodder again.
Trevor Ariza is shooting 52.2 percent from the field through six games in January. He averaged 39.4 percent from the field last season and is averaging that same mark this season so far. Call it a crazy hunch, but I have a feeling Ariza’s shooting woes are about to make a comeback.
Shawn Marion has started the last five games for the Mavs and has averaged 17 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 59.4 percent from the field during that stretch. He’s also set to start for the rest of the season. Good news, but don’t forget that Dirk Nowitzki has yet to return to the lineup. When he does, Marion will be knocked down a peg or two.
hey doc,
can you rank/pick two best players out of this group? for longterm and short term: r.jefferson, battier, dunleavy, ronnie brewer, cj miles, troy murphy, rip hamiton, m.gortat, S.Vujajic
I only have like 2-3 more moves that I could use and I need to find a player to keep who can contribute the best all-around stats. I currently own battier/brewer out of this group but I also have kidd/camby so my scoring is suffering.
My Team: Kidd/Terry/Curry/Iggy/KG/Diaw/Horford/B.Lopez/Camby/B.Davis/Battier/N.Young/R.Brewer
doc, i am in a category-based H2H league and i am looking to lock up 3pt/fg%/stl/blk categories. which 2 out of these 4 will help me accomplish that the best:
Frye,JR Smith,Ryan Anderson,Ben Gordon.
thank you
hey doc,
im in a 9 team regular cats league
someone dropped Mo Williams the other day.
would you drop any of the following for Mo?
Monta,WesMatthews,Nash,Carter,LO,McGee,TD,Ibaka,Rondo,Landry Fields,Diggler,Rooster,Young Money
Some how im in 4th place i need help in pts, stls and ft%
thanks in advanced.
ps. other waiver wire ppl are:
Tmurphy, TT, Landry, Maggete, JR, Batum, Frye, Hickson etc.
its a roto league
@jimmy: Long-term: Battier and RJ. Short-term: Vujacic and RJ.
@B: Anderson, Frye.
@where high ankle sprains happen: Maybe Fields. Keep a close eye on TT, J.R., Batum and Hickson.
is Z-bo for rudy gay a good trade?
@Kevin P.: It’s OK, but the Gay side wins.
Doc, what do you think of cousins? I have an offer to get Frye for him. I’m in a 9 cat H2H. Also, who do you think will be better during the rest of the year, scola or t. evans? Thanks
JR Smith is in the free agency.
Should I take the gamble on Smith, who’s averaging 29.4 fantasy points, for either my Stuckey/Green? They’re both averaging 26 in the past 15 days.
Ideas Doc? Thank you!
I don’t want to just drop a player and not benefit though.
Do you think doing SJax/Stuckey for Gay would be good?
SJax/Green for Gay?
How about Deng/Green for David Lee?
Last of three messages Doc,
What do I do with Hibbert? D:
Do I try to sell him off? Or what?
Hey Doc,
Great analysis as always, but im gonna have to disagree about Josh Smith as a buy low candidate. I think the biggest cause for his decline this season is coach larry drew. Atlanta’s been using a big lineup, sliding Al Horford to his natural (and better) PF spot, which slides Josh to the 3 where he cant be as effective as when he’s at the 4. I might be wrong but i’m having a hard time being optimistic about J-smooth right now.
Also, regarding Shawn Marion, which of his Stats do u think will take a dip once Dirk returns?
@Albert: Cousins will be good in spurts. I’d take a chance on Frye over him. I like Scola better.
@Duck: I’d swap out Green for Smith. Any of those deals is good, but it’ll be hard to pull them off. Hibbert has very little value right now. Sell him when he puts together a good string of games.
@??: He was thriving in the system earlier this season. Horford’s started at center 28 of the Hawks’ 41 games so far. Once he gets blocking again, he’ll be back up. Marion: points and rebounds.