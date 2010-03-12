Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 20

Buy Low:

Chris Bosh is back, but his return has been pretty tame so far. In his three games back, Bosh has averaged 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, which, while not too shabby, is well below his studly averages this season. He should be rounding back into form before soon and owners who can get him cheaply should do so without hesitation.

Kirk Hinrich is undervalued by most, but he usually gives his owners solid all-around numbers week in and week out. With the prospect of Derrick Rose sitting out a game or two and possibly playing the rest of the season a bit nicked up, Hinrich’s value seems set to remain steady, if not rise a little for the last few weeks of the season.

Paul Pierce and the Celtics have been about as impressive as Kermit the Frog attempting a bench press, but if there’s one man in green who shouldn’t be counted out, it’s Pierce. He has a knack for stepping up to the plate when things are tough and with his struggling squad needing all the help they can get to remain menacing, Pierce should get things rolling soon enough.

Mo Williams hasn’t been the same since returning from his shoulder injury, but expect him to benefit from the return of LeBron James. Also, with Shaq out for the rest of the regular season, Williams should benefit from more touches and shots thanks to a faster pace.

Trevor Ariza‘s first game back from a hip injury was decent, but nothing eye-catching. The Rockets have a strong fantasy playoff schedule, so owners should do their best to nab him before he starts putting up bigger lines.

Eric Gordon, Luol Deng, Rodney Stuckey and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Shawn Marion seems to have finally stumbled upon the resurgence some owners were expecting when they drafted him. He’s been great lately, but the chances of him sustaining this pace are slim. If you’re wary, try to dangle him before he puts up another stinker.

Grant Hill, like Marion, seems to have found a late-season bounce in his step. But like The Matrix, Hill is more likely to finish the season with a peep than a roar, especially if he gets some rest before the NBA playoffs.

Darren Collison‘s value down the stretch is wholly dependent on whether or not Chris Paul returns. Right now, CP3’s status is unclear, which means Collison’s value is, too. If you want more of a sure bet on your squad as you near the playoffs, don’t hesitate to swap him out for someone more reliable.

David West has had a fine week but has shown a tendency to fade out after a nice little streak. His value might not get much higher than this for the rest of the season so if you’ve been looking to deal him, now might be your chance.

Devin Harris seems healthy again and is playing well again, but he’s as fragile as they come. Get as much as you can with him if you still don’t trust his body to hold up.

