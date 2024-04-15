Caitlin Clark is headed to Indianapolis. In a widely-expected move, the Indiana Fever used the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to select Clark, the superstar guard from the University of Iowa who is making the jump to the W after being named the national player of the year in back-to-back seasons.

Clark is joining the Fever following a 2023-24 campaign in which she rewrote the NCAA record book. She first became the all-time Division I leader in scoring after breaking a record set by Las Vegas Aces star and former Washington Huskies standout Kelsey Plum, then passed Lynette Woodward’s women’s major college scoring record, and finally surpassed “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record for men’s or women’s basketball.

On the year, Clark averaged 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 34.8 minutes per game for the Hawkeyes while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from behind the three-point line. She was named a unanimous first-team All-American and won the Naismith and Wooden Awards for the second season in a row, and led Iowa to its second consecutive berth in the national championship game, where the team fell to South Carolina.

Considered one of the biggest stars in the history of college basketball, Clark will join a Fever team that has not made the postseason since 2016 but has a remarkably bright future. After three consecutive seasons of winning single-digit games, Indiana went 13-27 last year behind a pair of All-Stars. Clark will partner one of them, Kelsey Mitchell, in the backcourt, while last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Aliyah Boston, starts in the frontcourt. Boston is the reigning unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year, and while this is a stacked draft class, Clark will look to accomplish the same thing.