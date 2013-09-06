California’s Trevor Dunbar Is The King Of The Crossover

09.06.13 5 years ago

High schooler Trevor Dunbar (from St. Ignatius in San Francisco) isn’t a huge name yet, but his handles are completely legit. The 5-10 point guard from the Class of 2014 might have — at least in the minds of YayAreasFinest — the most handles in the country. That’s saying a lot. Despite the presence of Jamal Crawford, we’re not sure we’ve seen anyone this summer killing people off the bounce like this. Watch him breakdown everyone all summer long with some sick crossovers.

Who has the most handles in high school?

