Call Of Duty: Ghosts Unveils “Squads” Mode In New Trailer

10.04.13

Call Of Duty‘s Zombies is probably more addicting than any video game mode we’ve ever played, but still, we can’t be the only ones anxiously waiting on Spec Ops to return. It’s coming back in a way with Call Of Duty: Ghosts this November, only that it’ll be supercharged.

Ghosts unveiled their new “Squads” mode yesterday with this trailer, which will be combining multiplayer with cutting edge AI while simultaneously sharing XP benefits. There are a variety of different game modes within Squads, each with its own unique set of challenges. There’s Wargame, where you and friends (or AI) play against a group of AI-controlled soldiers with a variety of loadouts. Squad Assault is another mode that’ll let you and friends challenge the squads of other offline players. (When you’re offline, your own squad can be challenged by others, and you’ll still earn XP.) The Squad vs. Squad mode is pretty self explanatory, and finally there’s Safeguard, a survival mode all about seeing how long you can last against hordes of AI-controlled soldiers.

For more details on the new mode, watch the trailer below.

What do you think?

