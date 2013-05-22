Call Of Duty: Ghosts Unveils New Extended Trailer

05.22.13 5 years ago

The Call Of Duty franchise has reached that stage where it’s so popular that people like to criticize it. But in this first extended look at the newest installment, Call Of Duty: Ghosts, it’s hard to feel anything but excitement. The new, next-generation Xbox was revealed yesterday, and this trailer came soon after.

