Cam Johnson Will Stay In Brooklyn On A 4-Year, $108 Million Contract

The biggest name on the restricted free agent this market very well might be Cam Johnson. After starting his career as a member of the Phoenix Suns and going from a widely-panned draft pick to a crucial three-and-D wing, Johnson was part of the package that Phoenix put together get Kevin Durant, which sent Johnson and Mikal Bridges to the Brooklyn Nets.

Bridges’ play was the big story in Brooklyn, but Johnson was a rock solid member of the team’s starting lineup and gave a glimpse into why he was going to end up being such an appealing player on the free agent market this summer. Johnson, who went 11th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, became an unrestricted free agent, was expected to be one of — if not the — most in demand names out there. However, the Nets made clear they were planning on retaining Johnson, including making a trade to move Joe Harris to Detroit on Friday, which was the leading outside suitor for Johnson.

Rather than letting Cam sit and trying to squeeze him in negotiations, the Nets came correct with a 4-year, $108 million contract offer, per Adrian Wojnarowski, that will keep him alongside Bridges as part of Brooklyn’s young core.

Restricted free agent F Cam Johnson has agreed on a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Nets keep a young cornerstone acquired in deadline deal with Suns. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Johnson appeared in 42 games with 41 starts across his stints with the Suns and the Nets last season. While his counting stats were a little higher in Brooklyn and he was slightly more efficient in Phoenix, Johnson averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in 28.5 minutes per game last season while connecting on 47 percent of his shots from the field and 40.4 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line.