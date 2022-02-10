The Los Angeles Lakers are down horrendously. After suffering a 107-105 loss on Wednesday evening to the threadbare Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers fell to 26-30 on the year and got called out by two of the greatest players in franchise history. Add in that the trade deadline is right around the corner and the team is trying to figure out whether it has enough stuff to do anything of note — including ending the Russell Westbrook experiment in L.A. — and things are a bit tense right now in Tinseltown.

The fact of the matter is, the Lakers just do not strike a ton of fear into their opponents, even though they possess LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This was hammered home after the Blazers game, when Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne hopped into a Twitter Space and let L.A. have it.

"They the worst team in the west.” Cam Payne did NOT hold back while talking about the Lakers 👀 (via @the6foot5)pic.twitter.com/6v4uoy8UV8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2022

“We the No. 1 team in the world, and you worried about the f*ckin’ Lakers,” Payne said. “They the worst team in the West.”

After being told the Space was being recorded, Payne both stressed that it’s fine if anyone on the Lakers hears him and made it a point to say “we respect every team in the NBA.” He also spoke further, saying that he understands there are only 450 players in the NBA and that in order to make it to the league, you have to be good.

We know what you meant bro🙏🏼 loved this take, there’s only 450 of y’all in the league, earned that spot for sure pic.twitter.com/GRdh7LFWHL — the6foot5 #freeNix (@the6foot5) February 10, 2022

“It really don’t matter,” Payne said around the 3:04:20 mark of the Space when he was asked if he wants to play the Lakers, just before the above clip. “Whoever we gotta play, that’s who we gotta play.”

“If there was a million of us, then I’d be cool with what you’re talking about,” he’d go on to say.

Lol why y’all didn’t play the whole recording though…. — Cameron Payne (@campayne) February 10, 2022

Payne, of course, broke out for the Suns last postseason in their opening round win over the Lakers, and Phoenix legitimately is the best team in the NBA this season. Still, between this and Patrick Beverley chirping at Westbrook on Twitter on Thursday morning, it’s been quite a day for the Lakers.