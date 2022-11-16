Candace Parker Plans To Return For Her 16th Season

Candace Parker is months removed from a masterful 15th WNBA season. She made her seventh All-Star appearance, was named to the All-WNBA First Team and helped lead the Chicago Sky to the league’s second-best record en route to a five-game, semifinals loss against the Connecticut Sun. Many considered her to also author an All-Defensive Team-caliber campaign.

Parker is a free agent, but should she elect to return for a 16th season, she will certainly have suitors, given how her last year went. Speaking with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast, Parker said the current plan is to play another season. However, she noted it’s far too earlier in the offseason to make any definitive claims.

NEW PODCAST: Sometimes you get a guest that really lives up to your expectations. This week's guest is @Candace_Parker It's on her burgeoning sports broadcasting career & the strength of vulnerability. She also plans on playing next year. LISTEN: https://t.co/Yg2GPBoDXz pic.twitter.com/BlyYRbkjIm — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 16, 2022

“Right now, yeah, I’m game. Let’s see if my body, you know, is this way in January and February. But I plan to, you know, I plan to play, I plan to come back,” Parker said. “But at the same time last year, it was the reverse. I couldn’t imagine lacing up shoes. I couldn’t imagine going through game 27 on the schedule. And then, a flip switched in February and I was ready to go. So, you know, I like to take the offseason to take my time. But, you know, right now, I don’t know if I’ve dribbled my last ball.”

Parker averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, one steal and one block per game in 2022.