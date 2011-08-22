Can’t Break The Silence

You know what would be amazing? If the player’s union and the owners could meet more than once every month. That’s what it feels like, and it doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon. Some were pushing to get a meeting together this week, preferably Friday, but alas it’s not going to happen. It’ll be September before they sit down at the negotiating table again. Meanwhile, we are all sitting back counting the days down until the normal start of the season. No matter what the situation is, we think they should figure out a way to meet at least once in a while. Is that too much to ask? When you’re studying for a test, a really big one, can you ace it if you’re only paying attention one day a week in class? Or if you only do homework when you feel like it? Unless you’re a genius, you might struggle. The players and Stern and them boys probably aren’t geniuses. So how can they expect to make progress when they don’t even give themselves a chance? Give us something to go off of, instead of just silence. This is pretty aggravating … For someone who had such a terrible end to his season, Kobe Bryant has seemed like the only news for nearly the last month. Even with the Chinese Basketball Association laying down the law and determining no NBA players under contract will be allowed to play over there during the lockout, teams are still doing what they can to bring the Mamba over. Sina Sports (HoopsHype translation) is reporting that Shanxi Zhongyu wants to bring the Laker over to play in some exhibitions before the actual season starts, which isn’t against the rules. We could see that happening. Kobe would undoubtedly be open to that … We aren’t sure how serious he was, but check out what Delonte West said to TrueHoop: “I actually might have work with Sam’s [Club], BJ’s, selling knives. That’s pretty cool too. I get a microphone and everything.” And with the whole Home Depot thing, West was an art major so who knows? … LeBron James, in a recent interview with Hoopshype.com, said the week after losing in the Finals was the worst week of his life. When asked what he did during that week of dead time, James replied, “I did nothing. Nothing at all.” James also told Hoopshype.com of his commitment to the US Olympic team next year as well as his recent work with Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon. “I’m trying to improve every part of my game and that was an opportunity for me to improve my game. I’m very happy with it and can’t wait to put it in play.” Listen, if in-fact LBJ improved his low post game and developed a couple go-to-moves, then it’s a wrap. Game over. James also mentioned MJ hasn’t given him any advice since he came into the league. That’s a little odd … Even after they lost by a bucket to Lithuania in the quarterfinals, the USA Men’s World University Games Team came back and immediately hit Romania with a 12-0 run to start, and coasted to a 94-73 win. Draymond Green led the way with 16 points. That puts them in the 5th/6th place game against Germany, happening at 6 p.m. (6 a.m. Eastern Time) tonight … And you know you’ve got it made when you make $17.9 million off your wedding. Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian did that thanks to some work with E!, People and other media outlets. Amazing right? Normally after our weddings, we are living off Ramen for weeks … We’re out like negotiating sessions.
thank God, Fiba Americas Tournament Olympic Qualifier starts on August 30th!
Listen, for the last time. Lebron spent something like 8hrs with Hakeem. No fucking way in hell did that improve his post game.
As a matter of fact, that whole “improve my overall game” is code for I ain’t really working on shit.
The fact that he said he did nothing during the week after the finals proves that point.
If MJ had lost a finals (which he never did btw) Im pretty sure he would have been in the gym the next day trying to right his wrongs.
kevin durant is close to signing a deal…………………….to star in a warner bros movie
Chicagorilla – Everyone went apeshit about Dwight Howard working with Hakeem, for 8 hours, last season. Why wouldn’t they do the same thing with Lebron? Maybe Hakeem has some superpower teaching method nobody knows about.
And who the hell cares if Jordan helps a guy out? Why would the owner of another team help you with your game? He can’t talk to you now anyway because of the lockout! What could MJ possibly tell Lebron? Work harder kid? I would’ve killed you? Jordan is a well documented dick, without a single fuck to give about Lebron.
The reason why they aren’t meeting now is because neither side is desperate, so neither side will compromise. I’m not going to settle for 80 cents on the dollar unless I’m really hungry. One side will get hungry and then just say screw it and take whatever the other side is offering, but it will not be a win win deal.
God damn Kardashians. Kris Humphries is either going to be the greatest fantasy value ever, or fall off the face of the earth. No middle ground. Everyone in the world either fucked, or saw my ex get fucked, but I didn’t get $8, let alone $18 million. FML
@ chicogorilla
A few hours of workouts with Olajuwon is a few more than he had at any point last season. So, although it won’t make a huge difference, it is still, technically speaking, a difference. It’s a sign of just how serious James has gotten about that area of his game.
James was raised in the game as a perimeter player. He feels more comfortable in that capacity and he’s been a two-time Most Valuable Player and scoring champ playing out there. Yet, James’ quick feet, great length, superior passing skills and the fact that he is ambidextrous, is testament that he has all the tools to be a devastating post player. Add in mind, it was really only this past season that James has spent more time working out of the low post than any previous year.
The funny thing is, you are looking past the fact that James already has a natural advantage on the block due to the fact that he is basically stronger than anyone trying to defend him. James is strong on either block, making him incredibly hard to defend. That dude does a good job of using his size well. The only problem (and the one he is addressing by seeing Olajuwon for those 8 hr sessions) is he doesn’t have a great wealth of moves. Seems he grew up thinking a guy his size doesn’t need that. He is able to back down his man and he has a drop step move, which he uses when his defender starts pushing off of him too hard. That’s all he needs though (for now).
With that said, here is what is real. Evolution has been a part of James’ improvement. Like when James first came into the NBA, he wasn’t the best defender and today dude is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.
I believe the same will be done for his post game. Like I said, for now he may feel all he needs in the post is his strength, and patented drop stop. Working with Hakeem will make him go in the post more, with a refined skill set. And then, he will start to use it when he needs it. James will understand it better. The fact that he is even going out of his way during his off season to travel to Houston to work with whom he feel his peers regard as the best, to teach him says a lot. He is humbling himself and he is showing a willingness. This will make a difference come next season. Especially if he goes back for more than just the 8 you are so sickened about.
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are kinda the same as LBJ. They didn’t become effective post scorers when they were in their mid-20s (like James is now). James appears to be on their same path bro. He’ll develop that post game when he feels it’s needed to maintain his place as one of the NBA’s best talents.
Remember Mr. chicogorilla, James’ biggest post problem isn’t a lack of effectiveness, but of WILLINGNESS. James just needs the confidence to work down low more often, then that alone could make the NBA’s most brutally effective and efficient player that much more so. A few sessions with Olajuwon can transform the low post into a comfort zone. It’s not certain he can tap into his post talent over an entire summer of work let alone just a session or two with Olajuwon. Seeing Olajuwon, though, sends a new message about his intensity on the matter.
[www.youtube.com]
The United States and Europe headed into a recession, turmoil in the Middle East, earthquake in Japan, drugs in Mexico, natural calamities in Asia, China now has an aircraft carrier and holds billions of dollars, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga lording the radio. Where is the world going?
Sorry for my rambling. I guess I just got up on the wrong side of the bed.
Pleasedontdoubleteamme.com for recap of Germany v Turkey. Nowitzki, Kaman, Kanter, Turkoglu, Asik
The player’s union and owners should be meeting 9-5 working hours and getting this thing sorted. What else do they have to be doing?
The supreme arrogance of the NBA is starting to annoy me, you could tell the NFL really wanted to get their lockout over and done with… seems like the NBA wants one.
Delonte West said BJ’s as a line of work? Homo intended? What are BJ’s in the context he used and what do they have to do with selling knives? I think something is lost in translation between American & English here…
Lebron should be primarily working in the post, he’s too content to sit around the perimeter jacking 3’s up. The fact he did NOTHING for 7 days after losing the finals shows what type of player he is.
Why would Jordan give LBJ any advice? Jordan is an alpha male, why would he be giving advice to a beta like Lebron? What’s he gonna tell him ‘be more like me’?
I would marry the ugliest, fattest chick in the world for $17.9 million… GOD DAMN!
@ #9
BJ’s [Wholesale Warehouse] is similar to Sam’s Club and Costco.
Even if you did make $17.9M, you’d lose it just like Delonte West… and then would work at BJ’s selling knives.
I was unaware that MJ owed Lebron anything.
@Chicagorilla – KG did the same thing after he lost in the finals. “I just went to a dark [expletive] place and [expletive] didn’t do [expletive] and ain’t talk to no [expletive] [expletive’s] for a mother-[expletive] week.” Did you want Lebron to hold a team practice that night?
@B-Newz
I never said that Bron couldn’t dominate in the post or that he didn’t have the physical ability. Hell the guy has the physical ability to be the greatest ever. But he’s a dumbass when it comes to basketball.
Maybe he stays on the perimeter because he knows thats the most exciting part of the game and it will help him reach his Billion dollar goal because it markets his brand better.
But the post game is the most effective (yet boring) part of the game. Not only that, but it’ll teach him not to rely on his speed and jumping ability.
But back to my point B-Newz. You claim Bron doesn’t post because he doesn’t want to and i beg to differ. That dude has ZERO post game. I watched him shoot fadeaways over guys that are 4-5 inches SHORTER than him while posting up. while he can overpower people, he fails to get good position to do so. With that huge frame he should always be able to get position without getting pushed out the lane, but he doesn’t know how.
Those are the types of things you learn in Highschool. Which he spent trying to be a 6’8 PG instead of going on the blocks. That’s what i mean by IQ. Either his IQ is low or his selflessness is low. Either way it’s mental.
I actually believe it’s both. I believe his IQ is low because he never cared about knowing the game, he just wanted to know enough to be a star. which is what a lot of them do. But to be a legend, he’ll need to study the game of basketball.
Also you claim he is taking his game serious. THe NBA is in a lockout….if he can’t find more than 8 fucking hours to work on his post game then he must not be very serious about the game at all. How can he be too busy to work on basketball? fuck the business stuff. You just embarrassed yourself on the NBAs biggest stage. You should be living in the gym all summer and until the lockout ends. Thats what legends do.
@Big Island
I never thought Dwight needed work on his post game. All he needed was THE DAMN BALL! That’s really the only thing that changed in his game. Oh and him stepping away shooting off the glass jumpers here and there. which i think is a bad idea, but i digress. Dwight already had post game. Hakeem even said it. All Hakeem did was help him with his confidence to use the moves.
Patrick Ewing is the one who should get all the credit for working with Dwight. He is the one who actually helped to create Dwights post game.
@FnF
KG is my boy and all, but that fool only has ONE championship. And he barely got that shit. He clearly should have put more work in during the off season too, and maybe he’d have another chip right now. Just look back at any of the true legends who were champions . Bird, Magic, Jordan, Isiah, Russell. They all would have been in the gym that night or the next day.
I just don’t see it with Lebron like that. He reminds me a lot of Shaquille when he was young. Never really improving his game, just relying on his physical gifts. Once Shaq got to LA and realized that he needed more than that to get past guys like Robinson, Duncan, Malone, Hakeem, and the rest, he worked on the different aspects of his game that made his team better. like passing and defense.
@Chicagorilla, I get what you are saying but… analogy time. You’ve been following this girl for months, possibly years. Then you FINALLY make it back to her place. You were one of the greats during the first 3 quarters of your date. Now you are ready for the grand finale. All of a sudden you shrink in the moment and people question how you can’t get up for this event as you try and try but fail to rise to the occasion. You get sent away and possibly cry and roll on the floor in the hallway outside her door.
Do you:
A) Go back to your computer and “practice”.
B) Rest up and clear your mind.
Players are now concerned about how many miles they put on their body. Yea Lebron can always work on some part of his game but the missing part of his game can’t be fixed in some gym.
who cares if you make $18 million from your wedding when the wedding costs like $25 million?!!?
anyway, congrats to little kimmy and kris.
they’ll be divorced by 2013.
I like the idea fo the Chinese league allowing NBA players to participate in exhibition games. I think players will do it. no one wants to ball in wack ass China for a full season anyway.
LeBron still aint gonna get down low in the post; so sorry Dime…its NOT a wrap. he gonna catch the ball on the block with his back to the basket–and then turn and faceup. i have come to accept the fact that LeBron will NEVER have a decent post game or a back-to-the-basket game. sheeeeeeit, even Durant will get one before he does.
While I am real skeptical of LeBron’s “new and improved” post game, I think he’ll revert to fadeaway jumpers and turnarounds like we’ve seen. He might be the best athlete in the league, but that is just not a high percentage shot. Any back-downs resulted in a over the opposite shoulder turnaround or same shoulder fadeawawy. Unless he developed some wicked footwork and/or a hook/baby hook, then I don’t see much of a change, but hopefully he makes me eat my words.
And someone touched on it earlier, but the one part of his game that he can’t improve because it’s simply an intangible one either possesses or doesn’t is the killer instinct. That mental capacity to zone everything else out and know the game is literally in your control, that’s what he needs. Kobe’s got it, Durant’s about to have it, hell even D-Wade has it, but LeBron just doesn’t have that “shut-the-whole-away-stadium-up game” in him…
I really don’t understand how knowledgeable basketball minds have such short term memory when it comes to Lebron. Did he choke in the Finals? Yes. On the other hand you can argue that he was the biggest reason they did get to the Finals (Wade had several really horrible games in the earlier rounds) and he happened to carry some really weak Cavs teams heavily into the playoffs pretty much single-handedly. Remember the game when he scored 29 of the last 30 Cavs points against Detroit to get to the NBA Finals? Dude does have a killer instinct, but likely doesn’t know how to co-act with a similar player (Wade).
@ Chicagorilla
Hey man, to clarify, I’m with you on your stance when it comes to LBJ and his post game, except I do see his natural gifts as a post player while you claim it is non existent. It goes without saying LBJ is a mismatch for any current NBA player. His hops, along with strength and speed gives him an advantage. You are saying he has no post game because he does not have any moves. Remember, being dominant in the post doesn’t necessarily mean you have to look like McHale or Olajuwon or Sabonis. It just means you have to have the tools. And LBJ does. He is lacking a go-to move, yes. He is lacking the polished Tim Duncan like footwork, yes. He WAS missing a passion and a willingness to develop his post game but with the help of Hakeem Olajuwon, he will take what his natural God given abilities (which are ambidexterity, speed, athleticism and strength) and will combine that with new moves like an up and under, step throughs, inside and front pivots, jump hooks, counters, sweeps, dribble-drops, etc. and etc. Please don’t fail to see the natural capabilities he possesses. I am with you, like I said, on the fact that he doesn’t have any moves. But, at times in the post during his career, it already looks like LBJ is a high school kid playing middle schoolers. That is just what his size and strength will do for him. Once those 8hr sessions brings him back to Miami with something patented or a few patented post moves, that’s all he needs to add to his game to perfect his already NATURAL post capabilities.
and this is they the U.S. is in the condition it is. We allow no talent assclowns like Kim K and Mr. Kim K to make 18 million off merely getting married. Way to go all you fucking sheep that allow this. This country is ridiculous.
@ Bieb…
Stop it right now. Lol
“James is strong on either block, making him incredibly hard to defend.”
– Strong doesn’t mean shit if you have no moves. Reggie Evans is one of the league’s strongest players but I’m not dumping the ball down to him. At this point in his career LBJ has as many post moves as Evans does.
“That dude does a good job of using his size well.”
– No he doesn’t. Lol! Not in the post. That’s laughable. He uses him size when he faces the rim driving to finish, but he doesn’t use his size well in the post. Jalen Rose did. Mark Jackson did. LBJ is a lost sheep with his back to the basket. He’s too robotic. The post game is about feeling the defender and Lebron doesn’t do that.
He’d do a much better job facing up in the post than backing his guy down.
Please, stop all this talk about LBJ currently having “natural post capabilities”… that’s nonsense. His post game is RAW. He’s got nothing. D-Wade’s post game is way more advanced than Lebron’s. Heck, Bargnani’s post game is more advanced than Lebron’s.
Stop it.
F&F – In you scenario, you see that your “post” game isn’t working and hopefully you have some other skills that you can use to close out the game. If your outside shot isn’t falling, get a couple of layups and a free throw and suddenly your “stroke” comes back. You don’t quit and walk away simply because you are having trouble with your game. You adapt it, use some other skills, anything you can to get a W because you’ve been working for this for 3 years. You have to put in the work before that series starts so you are prepared for anything, If you lose, well, you go back to the drawing board, but you’ll never get that series back.
Jay – You are exactly right about James needing to face the basket in the post. A turnaround would be good for when he gets a shorter guy on him, but he is a face the basket guy. If he doesn’t already know how to play with his back to the basket, he isn’t going to get it now.
@Big Island, Most strategists like to pound it inside then work their way out. More times than not, if the number 1 option isn’t working, by the time you switch gameplans the game is already out of control. You end up going through the motions waiting for the clock to expire. The emotional toll it takes on a player causes him to lay low for awhile with some preparation here and there for the grind of next season. All in all, you don’t continue working on your game the night of an epic fail.
Furthermore, when was the last time you failed a test, then went to the library to study for the test you just failed? [Assuming you have to wait an entire year before you can take the test again].
And I digress, Lebron has another decade of playing time before he possibly retires. Of those 10 years, he can probably enjoy 6 more years of running and jumping over the entire league. In those last 4, then he will need to learn how to play below the basket. If not, it will be the worst ending of a career outside of Brett Favre. Dude is in no hurry to learn a post game just like Durant is in no hurry to pack on muscle.
Hey JAY
Your analysis of Lebron James is very narrowed and obscured. You tell me to “stop it” in reference to the fact that I said:
“James is strong on either block, making him incredibly hard to defend.”
Strong is a term which can have many meanings ESPECIALLY when it comes to sports. Open your mind. In this case, strong is referring to his advantage over anyone who will guard him down there. Lebron is the most athletic force in the game. He is coordinated, has quick feet and adept touch with either hand. That my friend, is what makes him “strong” on “either” block (ambidexterity). Putting someone of that magnitude on the block at this stage in his career is a plus regardless if he is lacking the post moves you are soooo focused on.
You say,
“Strong doesn’t mean shit if you have no moves.” WHAAAAAAT??!! Are you insane. Look at the evidence. Middle school coaches don’t usually have much talent to work with, but salivate when they find out there’s a 6 foot Indian kid in a social studies class. They know they will have that advantage over the shorter competition. The same can be said about lebron. He has a lion-like bounce to his step for someone his size (6’9″ 250).
Lebron DOES do a good job of using his size well. If I can remember, LBJ won a couple playoff games with a layup. It is not laughable. It’s laughable that you making lebron seem like he is scared of contact. It’s funny that you making lebron look like he NEVER went to the post. It’s laughable that you are ignoring his advantage simply because he is not “flashy” enough for you as a post player. Does he need to look like Jabbar for you to see his advantage? I don’t think Wilt Chamberlain was the flashiest. But he got the job done. Lebron up to this point in his career has been the same way.
You saying he has nothing in the post. LOLOL You need to open your mind.
Stop it.
F&F – That is a solid strategy, but sometimes the defense tries to close the middle off. If you can play outside, make some solid passes, and work the perimeter, the middle always opens up. Always.
I am not knocking Lebron for taking time off. I’d do the same thing. I am just saying that there is more than one way to get in a girl’s pants, and if you don’t know that by now, it might be too late to start on it. When you are 25, best shape of your life, top of your physical ability, you can take off your shirt, get someone to come by, rely on your looks. But when your body breaks down, you had better be able to talk, have a sense of humor, make someone feel comfortable. If you don’t work on that before your body breaks down, you lose a few years trying to learn it. Now if you have both, and the girl isn’t feeling your looks or whatever, you switch over to the charm. I’m ugly as fuck, so I have to play below the rim.
Take the time off, I don’t have a problem with that, but he should’ve been more prepared in the first place.
Side story, not at all basketball related, but I have to tell someone. So there is this girl at the gym, 6′ tall, blonde, body is insane, but her face looks sorta like dan Henderson minus the cauliflower ears. Anyway, this dude I know, maybe 5’5″, ex college baseball guy, has been DYING to try to talk to her. I gave him the “tall girls like a confident guy, regardless of their height” pep talk, and he made his move today. Turns out she’s 20, he’s 22 or 23 (why would I know how old he is?), from Germany (so he asked to borrow my Dirk jersey and I had to slap him for even thinking that), and seemed to actually like talking to him. She goes in, showers, changes, comes back out and he points at her cell phone, she hands it to him, he types in his number, and says he’ll talk to her later. She walked out with the biggest damn grin I have ever seen. I bet him $20 that she deleted that shit as soon as she got to her car, but who knows.
I agree with you, he should have been prepared in the first place. He also seems like the guy who never really adapts to the situation either. Everyone has to adapt to him.
He tried passing the ball around the perimeter and when the middle did open up, he just couldn’t find a way to put it in. It could have been the over-dribbling,or over-passing, but after that mental block was in place that told him he’d never make it over the hump, his night was wrap. Dude was physically prepared and had his troops ready, he just couldn’t get to the promised land.
Back to the original argument, you’d be crazy to be in the gym working out RIGHT after a finals loss. The loss would be fuel to the fire but you’d be burning yourself out all summer. Let your body rest and then set your passion/heart/desire on a slow simmer as you marinate in defeat.
@FnF and Blue Island
yall some damn fools for the back and forth jokes. shit had me rolling
As for LBJ
@FnF
The best line you wrote
“He also seems like the guy who never really adapts to the situation either. Everyone has to adapt to him.”
That’s the bottom line. He hasn’t really had to WORK to become a great player. He lifts weights, maybe improves his jumper, and does the avg NBA player workouts before training camp then bullies his way to 27ppg when the season starts.
It’s been that way since he got in the NBA. And with the great help of Sterns whistles, he can rely on not having to knock down contested jumpers or posting up because you have to give him room, let him go by, or foul out because you cant touch him.
It’s apples vs oranges as far as if he she work out directly after the season. Some do and some don’t. I know players that take a week off then go right at it. Highschool players DON’T BREAK AT ALL, they jump right into their AAU season. Some will do individual workouts but most are playing with their teams.
But I guarantee you, when MJ got knocked out by the Pistons in the late 80’s, he may have taken a week off before he got back in the gym. Same with Bird when he lost to the Lakers and same with Magic vice versa.
I’m only using these guys as comparisons because they are the most strong willed players that come to mind right away.
Me personally, I never took a break, unless i was injured. granted i didn’t play an 82 game schedule plus playoffs but I kept working because whenever I wasn’t in the gym I felt like my opponents were.
It wasn’t the lack of a post up game that made Lebron lose the Finals, it was his passiveness. If Lebron took the ball to the rack everytime he had the opportunity, do you really think the Mavs would be able to stop him? He would put Marion and Chandler in foul trouble in the blink of an eye. He doesn’t really need a post up game, his driving is unstoppable.
Chicagorilla – Yeah, people do have to adapt to Lebron. F&F said that perfectly. And I think you have to take time off to rest because your body needs it, and your mind to a certain extent. But you have to add stuff to your game, and be serious about it. Tmac, Shaq, Kemp… All of those guys killed people and you had to adapt to them. Then one day, you didn’t have to anymore because they never worked on anything. If Shaq had a hook shot, he’d still be giving 20+ a game easy. T-Mac could still give you 20+ a game. Kobe’s athleticism isn’t near what it used to be, but he still gets buckets. Dirk never had it, but buckets. I hope, for my sake, that Lebron adds to his game because I haven’t seen anyone like him before. I can say that about 3 guys, Shaq, Magic and Lebron. And I might even put AI on there. That’s it. Every other great player in my lifetime has someone that they are similar to who played before.
@Mtx – His strength is his weakness.
Question: If I know you can’t stop what I do best, why do I need to do something else?
Answer: If you stopped doing what you do best, what do you do next? Unfortunately for Heat fans, he proceeded to do nothing the best way he knew how.
Defenses have gotten to the point where you can negate a player’s raw athleticism. However, they still haven’t found away to negate true skill. CP3 > Rose; Dirk > Amare; for that very reason. Lebron playing in the post will make him a more skillful player. It is easier to play a 2-man game when one player can function in the post.
Imagine Wade in the corner, Bosh at the highpost, Lebron on the block, [insert name] at the has mark, [shooter] in the opposite corner. Lebron, if functional, would draw a double team and is good enough of a passer to get it to the open man. If you don’t double, how many SFs can body Lebron and match his quickness with zero margin for error? But if wants to keep playing 30 feet from the basket, so be it. Defenses will take their chances.
@ Big Island.
I need you to pound it inside to me. I wanna have a basketball accident where we fall on top of one another and end up making passionate, sweaty love. In the heat of the moment I wouldn’t care how my balls stunk or yours.
^hahaha that’s really NOT straight.
@Beib
“Your analysis of Lebron James is very narrowed and obscured. You tell me to “stop it” in reference to the fact that I said: “James is strong on either block, making him incredibly hard to defend.””
Wrong… I’m telling you to stop the whole ‘Lebron has got post game’ talk. I’m not telling you to stop just one thing… stop ALL of it.
“It’s funny that you making lebron look like he NEVER went to the post”
What do you mean I make it seem like he’s never been in the post? I even said it, “LBJ is a lost sheep with his back to the basket. He’s too robotic.” <– if you can't see the obvious in that statement, I'll spell it out… [I've seen him in the low block, and he looks lost. He is too mechanical and lacks 'feel'.] I'm still not sure how you misconstrued that statement. How can I call him a 'lost sheep' if he never goes to the post?
"Look at the evidence. Middle school coaches don’t usually have much talent to work with, but salivate when they find out there’s a 6 foot Indian kid in a social studies class."
You're comparing the NBA to middle school? Really? The NBA ain't middle school. Of course the middle school coaches salivate when they have a big kid… for one reason, and you said it yourself right there in that sentence! They "usually don't have much talent". Everyone in the league he talent so that comparison doesn't make sense. If post game is all about strength and size, then Lebron WOULD BE KILLING GUYS RIGHT NOW!! It ain't strictly about size and strength. The post game is ALL ABOUT FEEL. Feeling which way the defender is leaning; is he pushing against you with his arm, or is his chest right up on your back; bumping a guy just enough to create space but not drawing an offensive foul. It's pure feel. Size and strength is a bonus to have… it's a luxury not a necessity.
"If I can remember, LBJ won a couple playoff games with a layup. It is not laughable. It’s laughable that you making lebron seem like he is scared of contact. "
Bieber… before you write long-ass posts arguing my opinions, please read my WHOLE FUCKING POST! Lol
This is taken from #19, the same post you are arguing…
[Beiber: "That dude does a good job of using his size well.”
JAY: – No he doesn’t. Lol! Not in the post. That’s laughable. He uses his size WHEN HE FACES THE RIM DRIVING TO FINISH, but he doesn’t use his size well in the post. ]
^ If you read that on your first go 'round you would have seen that I acknowledged he uses his size… just NOT IN THE POST. I recognize he uses his size but he does so almost exclusively running full speed driving to the hole… NOT with his back to the basket. I even said he would be better off as a face up post player. He's way more comfortable squaring up to the rim, as oppose to looking over his shoulder as he backs a guy up. Come on bruh. You're arguing with me over nothing.
Bieb, Bieb, Bieb. Please don't try to convince yourself that you've watched Lebron dominate ANYBODY in the post, or even has any effectiveness with his back to the basket. THAT's what I'm telling you to stop. Stop convincing yourself because nobody here has ever seen it either.
And, please, READ my posts if you want to discuss shit with me. It's like you're reading other people's opinions and meshing them in with mine. If you address ME, then address MY ARGUMENTS. If you want to start again, re-read #19 and let's discuss. I doubt you'll find anything in that post that is unreasonable… but if you do, repost and we'll debate. Not a problem.
One more thing. I’m not saying he will never develop a post game. However up to this point in his career, he hasn’t shown anything on the low block.
And LBJ is different than Kobe and Michael. In the limited touches Kobe and MJ had in the post earlier in their careers, they looked like they had a natural feel on the block bumping with the backs to their man. LBJ doesn’t look like that. He looks awkward. Almost out of place.
OOOOOOOOOOOO I see how I can clear this up. I am not saying he has “post game” but I am saying he can play in the post. Two different things if you sit down and think about it.
open your eyes. if he didn’t already have the tools to play in the post, it wouldnt be talked about. plain and simple. no one is talking about earl boykins working with Olajuwon.
@Beib
“OOOOOOOOOOOO I see how I can clear this up. I am not saying he has “post game” but I am saying he can play in the post.”
Agreed. Long rants for fucking nothing. Lol.
If his post game develops, I can see the each of the Big 3 playing a MEAN high-low offense. they all could alternate between post passer/high post/low post…. each of them could be effective at those roles. That offense would be scary.
most definitely.
and lmao at “long rants for nothing” that’s for sure lol i think we were saying the same thing but in different ways. smh.