Can’t Break The Silence

You know what would be amazing? If the player’s union and the owners could meet more than once every month. That’s what it feels like, and it doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon. Some were pushing to get a meeting together this week, preferably Friday, but alas it’s not going to happen. It’ll be September before they sit down at the negotiating table again. Meanwhile, we are all sitting back counting the days down until the normal start of the season. No matter what the situation is, we think they should figure out a way to meet at least once in a while. Is that too much to ask? When you’re studying for a test, a really big one, can you ace it if you’re only paying attention one day a week in class? Or if you only do homework when you feel like it? Unless you’re a genius, you might struggle. The players and Stern and them boys probably aren’t geniuses. So how can they expect to make progress when they don’t even give themselves a chance? Give us something to go off of, instead of just silence. This is pretty aggravating … For someone who had such a terrible end to his season, Kobe Bryant has seemed like the only news for nearly the last month. Even with the Chinese Basketball Association laying down the law and determining no NBA players under contract will be allowed to play over there during the lockout, teams are still doing what they can to bring the Mamba over. Sina Sports (HoopsHype translation) is reporting that Shanxi Zhongyu wants to bring the Laker over to play in some exhibitions before the actual season starts, which isn’t against the rules. We could see that happening. Kobe would undoubtedly be open to that … We aren’t sure how serious he was, but check out what Delonte West said to TrueHoop: “I actually might have work with Sam’s [Club], BJ’s, selling knives. That’s pretty cool too. I get a microphone and everything.” And with the whole Home Depot thing, West was an art major so who knows? … LeBron James, in a recent interview with Hoopshype.com, said the week after losing in the Finals was the worst week of his life. When asked what he did during that week of dead time, James replied, “I did nothing. Nothing at all.” James also told Hoopshype.com of his commitment to the US Olympic team next year as well as his recent work with Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon. “I’m trying to improve every part of my game and that was an opportunity for me to improve my game. I’m very happy with it and can’t wait to put it in play.” Listen, if in-fact LBJ improved his low post game and developed a couple go-to-moves, then it’s a wrap. Game over. James also mentioned MJ hasn’t given him any advice since he came into the league. That’s a little odd … Even after they lost by a bucket to Lithuania in the quarterfinals, the USA Men’s World University Games Team came back and immediately hit Romania with a 12-0 run to start, and coasted to a 94-73 win. Draymond Green led the way with 16 points. That puts them in the 5th/6th place game against Germany, happening at 6 p.m. (6 a.m. Eastern Time) tonight … And you know you’ve got it made when you make $17.9 million off your wedding. Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian did that thanks to some work with E!, People and other media outlets. Amazing right? Normally after our weddings, we are living off Ramen for weeks … We’re out like negotiating sessions.

