Carmelo Anthony doesn’t have much of a decision to make this summer, but the Oklahoma City Thunder just might. Anthony has a $28 million player option for next season, and a brief look around the proverbial NBA room makes it clear Anthony is sure to do worse on the open market when it comes to a dollar amount.

The problem, for the Thunder at least, is that Anthony has had a disappointing first year in Oklahoma City. Anthony averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on the season, but in the playoffs in particular, Anthony shot under 40 percent, was a defensive liability and saw long stretches on the bench.

If Anthony looks frustrated in the photo above, it’s because he was. Here are some bad numbers for Anthony against the Jazz, which showed that he hurt the Thunder more than he helped.